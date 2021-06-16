Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / EXL Named a Leader in all Six Categories of NelsonHall’s 2021 Healthcare Payer NEAT Report

EXL Named a Leader in all Six Categories of NelsonHall’s 2021 Healthcare Payer NEAT Report

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading Operations Management and Analytics company, announced today that it has been named a leader in all six categories of the NelsonHall 2021 Healthcare Payer NEAT Report.

The annual report leverages the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) to analyze the performance of vendors offering services in the healthcare payer marketplace. Firms are assessed on their ability to deliver immediate benefit to buy-side organizations and their ability to meet client future requirements, then ranked on a four-level matrix as: Leaders, High Achievers, Innovators, and Major Players.

EXL was recognized a Leader in all six of the report’s categories, including:

  • Overall
  • Provider Management Capability
  • Plan Design and Enrollment Capability
  • Member Services Administration Capability
  • Operations Transformation Capability
  • Claims and Billing Capability

“EXL sets itself apart in the digital advisory services space with continued investment in comprehensive domain expertise in the healthcare payer market and a strategic focus on enhancement and application of advanced analytics,” said Ashley Singleton, NelsonHall Market Analyst.

EXL Health is focused on helping healthcare payers, providers, pharmacy benefit managers and life sciences companies solve some of their biggest challenges in the areas of, clinical data and analytics, payment services and integrity, risk adjustment and quality measures, population health and pharmacy. Drawing on a real-world patient database that includes over 260 million unique lives and an award-winning, agile technology infrastructure, EXL Health helps its clients drive a wide range of total cost of care insights and performance improvement initiatives, including improvement in quality of clinical care and patient experience, optimization of network participation and provider and clinical staff experience, increased medication adherence and identification of recoverable savings.

“The world faced many challenges this past year, many of them related to healthcare,” said Sam Meckey, Executive Vice President and Head of EXL Health. “The COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on all healthcare professionals. At EXL Health, we are proud to provide cutting edge solutions to help our customers make sense of the complexities we are all experiencing. We are grateful to be acknowledged by NelsonHall as a Leader in all six categories and we look forward to raising our performance to help the industry take on the task of rebuilding from the pandemic.”

For more information on the NelsonHall 2021 Healthcare Payer Report, please click here.

About EXL
EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has more than 31,600 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the UK, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

About NelsonHall
NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Michael Sherrill
Vice President Marketing
646-419-0778
[email protected]

Investor contact:
Steven N. Barlow
Vice President Investor Relations
212-624-5913
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.