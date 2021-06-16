EXL Named a Leader in all Six Categories of NelsonHall’s 2021 Healthcare Payer NEAT Report

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading Operations Management and Analytics company, announced today that it has been named a leader in all six categories of the NelsonHall 2021 Healthcare Payer NEAT Report.

The annual report leverages the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) to analyze the performance of vendors offering services in the healthcare payer marketplace. Firms are assessed on their ability to deliver immediate benefit to buy-side organizations and their ability to meet client future requirements, then ranked on a four-level matrix as: Leaders, High Achievers, Innovators, and Major Players.

EXL was recognized a Leader in all six of the report’s categories, including:

Overall

Provider Management Capability

Plan Design and Enrollment Capability

Member Services Administration Capability

Operations Transformation Capability

Claims and Billing Capability

“EXL sets itself apart in the digital advisory services space with continued investment in comprehensive domain expertise in the healthcare payer market and a strategic focus on enhancement and application of advanced analytics,” said Ashley Singleton, NelsonHall Market Analyst.

EXL Health is focused on helping healthcare payers, providers, pharmacy benefit managers and life sciences companies solve some of their biggest challenges in the areas of, clinical data and analytics, payment services and integrity, risk adjustment and quality measures, population health and pharmacy. Drawing on a real-world patient database that includes over 260 million unique lives and an award-winning, agile technology infrastructure, EXL Health helps its clients drive a wide range of total cost of care insights and performance improvement initiatives, including improvement in quality of clinical care and patient experience, optimization of network participation and provider and clinical staff experience, increased medication adherence and identification of recoverable savings.

“The world faced many challenges this past year, many of them related to healthcare,” said Sam Meckey, Executive Vice President and Head of EXL Health. “The COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on all healthcare professionals. At EXL Health, we are proud to provide cutting edge solutions to help our customers make sense of the complexities we are all experiencing. We are grateful to be acknowledged by NelsonHall as a Leader in all six categories and we look forward to raising our performance to help the industry take on the task of rebuilding from the pandemic.”

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has more than 31,600 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the UK, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

