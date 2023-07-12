NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced that it has been named a Leader in the Everest Group Healthcare Data and Analytics Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.

The Everest Group report highlights EXL’s comprehensive portfolio of healthcare analytics solutions and platform solutions. These tools help healthcare payers and providers improve value-based strategies by delivering a holistic view of patient population risk powered by advanced analytics and AI. By integrating real-world data from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services databases with claims and clinical data, EXL delivers critical insights into patient populations.

“Enterprises are recognizing the growing significance of data and analytics in shaping their healthcare strategy. They leverage it to enhance customer experience, improve health outcomes, and identify population health trends, above and beyond the traditional usage to increase operational efficiencies,” said Priya Sahni, practice director at Everest Group. “EXL’s comprehensive platforms (EXLVantage, EXL Clarity, and EXL CareRadius) and robust partnership ecosystem with hyperscalers, enterprise platform vendors, and niche technology providers have strengthened its advanced analytics offerings. In addition to its capabilities, its technical and clinical expertise, flexibility in engagements, and excellent client management, has enabled its positioning as a Leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare Data and Analytics Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.”

The report analyzed 35 leading healthcare data and analytics services providers using Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix®, a proprietary framework that measures an organization’s impact created within the market and the ability to deliver solutions successfully. Market Impact is evaluated through market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered. Vision & Capability, the measurement for successful solution delivery, is assessed through vision and strategy, scope of offered services, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint. The report uses this framework to classify service providers into Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants. EXL was cited to have strengths in the areas of value delivered, vision and strategy, and innovation and investments. The report also cites EXL’s acquisition of Clairvoyant as a key tenant in bolstering its data capabilities.

“Strong healthcare data and analytics capabilities are the foundation for value-based strategies that improve patient outcomes and reduce costs,” said Anita Mahon, executive vice president and global head of Healthcare at EXL. “By pairing our decades of deep industry experience in healthcare with our market-leading data, analytics, AI and cloud capabilities, we are helping payers and providers intervene earlier, improve patient engagement and remove waste and inefficiencies to optimize care delivery.”

To read more about the Everest Group’s Healthcare Data and Analytics Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023, click here.

