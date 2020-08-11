EXL Renews its Strategic Partnership with Centrica

Breaking News
LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced a five-year contract extension to continue providing a comprehensive suite of services and solutions to Centrica. EXL will leverage domain, digital and analytics capabilities to deliver better business insights and help Centrica increase efficiency and improve customer experience.

Matthew Egan, Operations Director, British Gas, stated, “We are pleased to announce continuation of our strategic partnership with EXL to transform our operations. Our agile teams are already bringing it all to life by using advanced analytics, intelligent processing and robotic process automation along with an operating model that focuses on customer-centricity. We look forward to continuing to innovate and drive new transformation projects together with EXL designed to reinvent our operations.”

As part of its deep transformation capabilities, EXL leverages its proprietary Management Information Assistant [MIA], a search-based business intelligence tool that uses Natural Language Processing algorithms to extract and display information using powerful visualizations. This helps leaders to manage human and digital workforces through a single Digital Command Centre by understanding how strategy changes impact customer outcomes and business KPIs through embedded analytics, data aggregation and visualization.

“Our relationship with Centrica is a great example of what two organisations can achieve in a long-term, sustained collaboration that’s focused on driving customer and business outcomes,” said Pavan Bagai, President and Chief Operating Officer, EXL. “Centrica chose to consolidate its relationship with EXL because of our ability to orchestrate people, technology and advanced analytics to deliver tangible results, as well as our deep understanding of their culture, operations and business goals. We value this partnership of over 15 years and are delighted to continue on this transformational journey for Centrica.”

About Centrica 
Centrica is a leading international energy services and solutions provider focused on satisfying the changing needs of our customers and enabling the transition to a lower carbon future. For more information, visit www.centrica.com

About EXL
EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has more than 32,800 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the UK, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com

