NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ExlService Service Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, will host a conference call to announce financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, on Thursday, May 2, 2024, before the market opens.

The company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, May 2, 2024, with Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer Rohit Kapoor and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Maurizio Nicolelli, who will provide insights into the company’s operational and financial results. An earnings news release, investor fact sheet and presentation will be published on company’s website prior to the conference call offering an overview of the financial results.

An audio-only webcast of the call may be accessed on EXL’s investor website at ir.exlservice.com/events-and-presentations. To participate in the call, please register here. A dial-in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year.

The company also announced it will be holding an investor strategy update event beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT on May 7, 2024, at the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square New York.

The live event will be hosted by Kapoor, along with members of the EXL executive leadership team. The company will spotlight the growth of data and AI-led transformation within client business operations over the last several years, illustrating how EXL’s blend of industry expertise and data and AI-led driven strategies positions it for success in the evolving market landscape.

To register for the event, please click here. A webcast replay will be available after the event has concluded.

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company. We partner with clients using a data and AI-led approach to reinvent business models, drive better business outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, analytics, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media and retail, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have more than 54,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

