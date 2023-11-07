Partnership simplifies the NFT landscape for mainstream users through intuitive mobile interfaces, fiat onramp/offramp solutions, and streamlined asset swaps

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exodus Movement, Inc. (tZERO ATS:EXOD), (“Exodus”) the leading self-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, and Magic Eden, the leading cross-chain NFT marketplace, have joined forces to elevate mainstream mobile NFT experiences. The duo will provide a frictionless way for new Web3 users to engage with their NFTs and self-custody all of their digital assets through easy onboarding, fiat onramp/offramp solutions, and streamlined asset swaps.

The partnership combines Exodus’ expertise in creating seamless and user-friendly digital wallets with Magic Eden’s robust marketplace infrastructure to make buying, selling, and managing a portfolio of NFTs hassle-free. Magic Eden will leverage Exodus’ sector-leading wallet technology, and receive access to Exodus’ fiat and swap infrastructure, as part of the collaboration.

Exodus CEO, JP Richardson, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: “Magic Eden has rapidly ascended as a premier marketplace for trading NFTs across multiple ecosystems. We are thrilled to align with them in crafting a user-centric mobile NFT platform.”

Jack Lu, CEO of Magic Eden, added: “Exodus, with its extensive user base and a rich history of simplifying complex crypto interactions, is an ideal partner to propel the mainstream adoption of mobile NFT experiences. We will offer a great NFT experience for both long-time traders and those new to the space.”

In the coming months, the teams will work closely to open-source key wallet libraries, further enhancing the ecosystem’s transparency and accessibility. Stay updated on this pioneering initiative on the Exodus website and by following @magiceden and @exodus_io on X (Twitter).

About Exodus

Exodus is on a mission to help the world exit the traditional finance system. Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset software wallet that removes the geek requirement and keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop, mobile and web browsers, Exodus allows users to secure, manage, buy, sell, and swap cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. 50+ networks and millions of trading pairs are supported. The self-custodial functionality is encrypted locally on users’ own devices, ensuring privacy, security and complete control over their wealth. For more info visit exodus.com .

About Magic Eden

Magic Eden is the leading cross-chain NFT platform, building a user-friendly platform for minting and collecting NFTs. Magic Eden brings dynamic cultural moments onto the blockchain, empowering users across thousands of digital communities to create, discover and collect unique NFTs. To date, the platform has facilitated over $3 billion in transactional volume. For more information, please visit magiceden.io .

