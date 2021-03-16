Exos Aerospace Systems & Technologies “Lands” in Piemonte, Italy

GREENVILLE, Texas, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Monday, 22nd February 2021, Exos Aerospace reached an agreement to establish its first European base of operations in the Piemonte region, Italy.

John Quinn, CEO of Exos Aerospace and President-Elect of Exos Italia, said that “after three years of discussions developing a National Charter Enterprise venture with Italy, the last nine months (amidst COVID) has seen remarkable progress with the Piemonte region resulting in today’s announcement. Piemonte’s EnviPark (Parco Scientifico Tecnologico Per L’Ambiente) will be the first location for Exos Italia HQ, R&D, and manufacturing. When funded, the next step is to determine where to establish the facilities to assemble, test, and launch the rockets.”

Fabrizio Ricca, Regional Councilor for Internationalization, added that “A new era of Piemontese industry begins!” “Things don’t come about by chance” – he added – “and during COVID and the first lockdown, we worked hard for this operation. Sr. Ricca’s enthusiasm was shared by Marco Gay, President of Confindustria Piemonte; “I hope it is the first of many paths that can bear many fruits. This Agreement is thanks to the resources and skills of the region, talent recognized at the International and Global level.” This sentiment was echoed by Elena Chiorino, Regional Councilor for Work; “The relaunch of the (post-COVID) Italian economy passes through Piemonte, and today’s good news is a tangible demonstration.”

John Quinn added that this new endeavor, “will not only add about 350 jobs to the local economy over the first three years but it will also generate thousands of jobs in related industries including biomedical and other sectors.” “Our (Exos’) goal/mission in life is not simply to build and fly LEO capable reusable rockets but rather, to enable other brilliant minds to change the world for the better—for example, rapid manufacturing of mesenchymal stem cells for regenerative medical treatments, and development, and deployment of hypersonic technologies to drastically reduce point-to-point travel times in the new global economy, and many other areas.

Exos Aerospace Systems & Technologies is a Greenville, Texas-based company that designs, manufactures, and flies reusable launch vehicles. Exos is one of only three companies in the World that has successfully launched the same re-usable rocket four times, and which has an FAA AST reusable launch vehicle license. https://exosaero.com/

John Quinn

8442892773 x101

[email protected]