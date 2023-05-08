According to Market.us, North America will be the most lucrative exosome market globally, with a revenue share of 55.49% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to increased government funding for biomarkers and the high prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer and heart disease.

New York, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The exosomes market size is projected to surpass around USD 2,707.8 Million by 2032 and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 34.2% from 2023 to 2032. The global Exosomes market accounted for USD 153.8 Million in 2022.

Exosomes are membrane-bound vesicles, that are derived from the extracellular compartment in a eukaryotic cell. Exosomes can be used to treat heart disease, cancer, and viral infections. Exosomes can deliver proteins, metabolites, and nucleic acids into target cells to alter their biological response. Exosomes are capable of transporting therapeutic payloads such as immuno-mediated modulators (IMMs), antisense Oligonucleotides, short interfering (RNA) RNAs, and chemotherapeutics.

Patients with cancer and other illnesses can use liquid biopsy using exosomes to evaluate their condition and predict their future. Exosomes are a useful diagnostic and therapeutic tool. The market share of exosomes is driven primarily by the increase in cancers and chronic illnesses. Moreover, the continuous progress in exosome technology in drug discovery and development provides important insights into biological heterogeneity. This allows us to better harness the therapeutic and diagnostic potential in infectious diseases and cancer. The expansion of the market for exosomes is therefore driven by technological advancements within the healthcare industry.

To get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request an Exosomes Market sample report at https://market.us/report/exosomes-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By product, the Kits & Reagents segment generated the largest revenue share of 44.82% in 2022.

generated the in 2022. By workflow, the downstream segment has dominated the market, and it accounted for the most prominent global revenue of 58.46% in 2022.

has dominated the market, and it accounted for the most prominent global By application, the cancer segment was dominant in the market, with the largest market revenue share of 31.88% in 2022.

was dominant in the market, with the largest market revenue By end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment was dominant in the market, with the largest market revenue s hare of 49.42% in 2022.

was dominant in the market, with the largest market revenue s In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 55.49%.

dominated the market with the The Europe region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Exosomes Market

Several factors can affect the growth of the exosome market. Some of these factors include:

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases: The prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders is rising. Exosomes have the potential to be used both as therapeutic agents and as biomarkers for the diagnosis and treatment of various disorders.

The prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders is rising. Exosomes have the potential to be used both as therapeutic agents and as biomarkers for the diagnosis and treatment of various disorders. Technological advancements: Technological developments have enhanced the quality and quantity of exosomes that may be separated from biological materials using techniques including ultracentrifugation, size exclusion chromatography, and flow cytometry. This has led to the development of new exosome-based products and services.

Technological developments have enhanced the quality and quantity of exosomes that may be separated from biological materials using techniques including ultracentrifugation, size exclusion chromatography, and flow cytometry. This has led to the development of new exosome-based products and services. Rise in demand for personalized medicine: Demand for personalized medicine is rising as more focused and efficient therapies are made possible by this technology. Exosomes have the potential to be used in personalized medicine since they can carry medications directly to target cells and can be extracted from certain cells.

Demand for personalized medicine is rising as more focused and efficient therapies are made possible by this technology. Exosomes have the potential to be used in personalized medicine since they can carry medications directly to target cells and can be extracted from certain cells. Increasing awareness about exosomes: A growing number of people and healthcare professionals are becoming aware of exosomes and their potential applications in the medical field. This has led to an increase in demand for exosome-based products and services.

A growing number of people and healthcare professionals are becoming aware of exosomes and their potential applications in the medical field. This has led to an increase in demand for exosome-based products and services. Exosome-based therapies are becoming more popular: The use of exosomes to treat a variety of diseases such as cancer, neurologic disorders, and infectious diseases is gaining in popularity. The development of exosome-based medicines is anticipated to propel the growth of the exosome market in the coming years. Exosomes have shown potential in encouraging tissue repair and regeneration, and there is growing interest in using them in regenerative medicine applications. Exosomes can be isolated more quickly and effectively using microfluidic devices. Major developments have been made in exosome characterization and isolation techniques.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/exosomes-market/#inquiry

Market Growth

Exosomes are growing in popularity owing to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular disease. Exosomes can be utilized to diagnose and treat these diseases & therapeutic agents. The market is also growing due to the increased funding and demand for exosome research. The technological advancement in exosome analysis and isolation techniques has led to a development in the quantity and quality of exosomes that can be isolated from biological samples. This has resulted in the growth of products and services based on exosomes.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the market with a revenue share of 55.49% during the forecast period and is expected to be the most lucrative exosome market in the world. The government funding for biomarkers and the prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease are responsible for this rise. This category will also rise due to increased research and development for innovative treatments, diagnostics, and diagnosis techniques. Europe will expand at a faster rate. Growing governmental and business joint activities in the region have contributed to a continuous market expansion. The German Society for Extracellular Vesicles, for example, is a network of specialists in the field. These activities will help to boost the market’s potential for long-term growth.

Competitive Landscape

To expand their market share, these players adopt various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, product launches, and other similar tactics. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., acquired PCT to expand its cell therapy capabilities. Companies are also working on developing new exosome products and services to meet the increasing demand of various end users. NanoSomiX, Inc., launched its exosome-based RNA isolation kit, the ExoRNA Isolation Kit, enabling efficient and rapid extraction of high-quality exosome RNA.

Have Queries? Speak to an expert or Click Here To Download/Request a Sample

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 153.8 Million Market Size (2032) USD 2,707.8 Million CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 34.2% North America Revenue Share 55.49% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Increased cancer prevalence: The rising rate of cancer is one of the primary factors influencing the global market for exosomes. The biology of cancer depends on the exosomes that affect the development and progression of tumors. Because they can offer crucial information on cancer detection, progression, and treatment, exosome-based diagnostics, and therapies are in high demand.

The rising rate of cancer is one of the primary factors influencing the global market for exosomes. The biology of cancer depends on the exosomes that affect the development and progression of tumors. Because they can offer crucial information on cancer detection, progression, and treatment, exosome-based diagnostics, and therapies are in high demand. Exosomes and their growing knowledge: Exosomes and their function in biological processes have come to the attention of more people in recent years. Exosome purification and isolation kits, exosome quantification tests, and tools to create exosome characteristics are a few of the exosome research tools available. This rise in demand has led to an expansion of the exosomes market globally.

Market Restraints

Exosome-based products are expensive: The development of exosome-based products is expensive and therefore prohibitively costly for many potential clients. Exosome products are relatively new. The products are still relatively new, which may limit their market acceptance in lower- and middle-income nations.

The development of exosome-based products is expensive and therefore prohibitively costly for many potential clients. Exosome products are relatively new. The products are still relatively new, which may limit their market acceptance in lower- and middle-income nations. Competition from alternative technologies: Apoptotic bodies and microvesicles are two additional extracellular vesicles that are crucial to this process. In addition, potential alternatives to exosome-based diagnostics and therapies are developing, including liquid biopsy & single-cell sequencing.

Market Opportunities

Increasing research on exosomes: Exosome research is expanding rapidly, and this has led to a growing interest in the role that exosomes play in a variety of diseases and biological processes. Exosome-based products are being developed by companies for both therapeutic and research purposes.

Exosome research is expanding rapidly, and this has led to a growing interest in the role that exosomes play in a variety of diseases and biological processes. Exosome-based products are being developed by companies for both therapeutic and research purposes. Exosome-based therapeutics development: The ability of exosomes to deliver therapeutic cargo into certain tissues and cells is a promising feature. Exosome-based therapies are being developed. This gives organizations the opportunity to develop exosome-based therapies for many di including cancer, infectious disease, and brain disorders.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us – Purchase This Premium Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=100981

Report Segmentation of the Exosomes Market

Product Insight

The market is divided into three segments: instruments, kits & reagents, and services. Kits & Reagents will be the most profitable product in the global market for exosomes, accounting for the highest revenue share during the forecast period. Key players are developing innovative kits and reagents to broaden the use of exosomes. Clara Biotech launched an ExoRelease Starter Kit in May 2022 for exosome isolation and purification. These technologically advanced items allow researchers to explore exosome-based therapeutics and diagnostics, and discover novel biomarkers. Such developments will drive the segment’s growth in the coming year.

Workflow Insight

The downstream analysis is expected to have the highest revenue share in the global market for exosomes, with total revenue of 58.46%. The downstream analysis includes the detection, quantification, and labeling of exosomes. These procedures can require complex sample preparation and downstream data analysis. They may also use analytical methods such as mass spectrometry and RNA sequencing for proteomic analyses. The major players provide a wide range of downstream analysis products that are technologically advanced. The System Biosciences Exo ELISA Ultra method can quantify exosomes in just four hours. The segment’s growth is attributed to the increased efficiency and utility of downstream analysis techniques. The segment of isolation techniques is expected to grow at a CAGR that is attractive over the forecast period.

Application Insight

Based on application, the market can be segmented into cancer, neurodegenerative disease, cardiovascular disease, infectious diseases, and other applications. The cancer application is expected to have the highest revenue share in the global market for exosomes, at 31.88%. Exosomes have a wide range of uses, such as cancer diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis. Exosomes can be used as a highly effective way to deliver proteins, RNAs, and small molecules. Exosomes carry proteins and lipids that are investigated as biomarkers for cancer detection and treatment. The rising incidence of cancer and the need to diagnose the disease early will drive this market in the future.

End-User Insight

Based on the end-user, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals & diagnostics centers, and academic & research institutions. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will be the most profitable end-users in the global market for exosomes, with a revenue share of 49.42% over the forecast period. The segment is driven primarily by the growing demand for therapeutics and vaccinations that are based on extracellular microvesicles. To increase production on a large scale, many pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have formed partnerships and collaborations.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast market data from 2016 to 2032 – download a sample report at https://market.us/report/exosomes-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

By Product

Kits & Reagents

Instruments

Services

By Workflow

Isolation Methods

Ultracentrifugation

Immunocapture on Beads

Precipitation

Filtration

Other Isolation Methods

Downstream Analysis

Cell Surface Marker Analysis Using Flow Cytometry

Protein Analysis Using Blotting & ELISA

RNA Analysis with NGS & PCR

Proteomic Analysis Using Mass Spectroscopy

Other Downstream Analysis

By Application

Cancer

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Other Applications

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers

Academic & Research institutes

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Key Market Players

Danaher Corp.

Hologic Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

Lonza Group AG

Miltenyi Biotec

Bio-Techne Corp.

QIAGEN NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Abcam plc

RoosterBio, Inc.

Other Market Players

Recent Development of the Exosomes Market

Bio-techne signed an exclusive agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific in February 2022 for the development, commercialization, and distribution of the ExoTRU rejection test developed by Bio-Techne. This biopsy test can provide allograft data for research and clinical purposes.

Lonza purchased an exosome facility from Codiak BioSciences in November 2020. This allowed Codiak BioSciences’ therapeutic pipeline and exosome technologies to be retained while still receiving Lonza manufacturing services.

QIAGEN will continue its non-exclusive partnership with Biotechne in September 2020, to co-market the exosome technologies. QIAGEN has been granted a non-exclusive development license by Biotechne for the development of companion in vitro diagnostic products using exosomes.

Browse More Related Reports:

Liquid Biopsy Market size is expected to be worth around USD 28,308 million by 2032 from USD 7,979.00 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 13.50% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Microfluidics Market was valued at USD 18.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5% and is expected to reach USD 88.32 billion, from 2023-2032.

Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 21% over the next ten years and will reach US$ 1.9 Bn in 2030, from US$ 0.30 Bn in 2022

Cell Dissociation Market was valued at USD 337.8 million and is expected to grow US$ 1141.2 million in 2032. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.3%.

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog:

https://scoop.market.us/

https://media.market.us/

https://news.market.us/

CONTACT: Global Business Development Team - Market.us Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: inquiry@market.us Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 718 618 4351 Website: https://market.us