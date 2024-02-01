eXp Realty and Citrus Closing Group Join Forces To Deliver Local Title Services in Greater Orlando, Florida Area eXp Realty, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and a core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced a strategic affiliated title business with Citrus Closing Group to bring local title expertise and personalized service to its agents in Orlando, Florida, and the surrounding areas.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and a core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced a strategic affiliated title business with Citrus Closing Group to bring local title expertise and personalized service to its agents in Orlando, Florida, and the surrounding areas.

This partnership aims to provide eXp Realty agents in Lake Seminole, Osceola, Orange, and Brevard counties with a local title partner. It was designed to simplify the home buying and selling process while delivering an unparalleled level of service.

“The Orlando market is experiencing significant activity from both local and international buyers, thanks to its thriving economy and diverse culture,” stated Leo Pareja, Chief Strategy Officer. “Orlando and its surrounding areas provide a wide range of housing options, making collaborations like this incredibly valuable for real estate professionals, as well as buyers and sellers. Our objective is to ensure a transparent and seamless closing experience that benefits all parties involved.”

Citrus Closing Group is a frontrunner in title expertise, earning recognition from the region’s top Realtors thanks to their focus on communication, customer service and attention to detail.

“We are thrilled about the prospects of our exciting new partnership with eXp Realty, anticipating a wealth of opportunities and collaborative success ahead,” said Jeremy Webb, President of Citrus Closing Group. “This partnership is poised to enhance agents’ title experiences through streamlined processes, exceptional service and unparalleled mobility.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela® and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 89,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the availability of incentive programs in international markets and the future value of financial incentive programs. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

