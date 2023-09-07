Expanded partnership will provide exclusive, direct access to buyers and sellers in Canada

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced it has expanded its partnership with Realty.com, a leading listings platform that connects qualified sellers and buyers directly with real estate agents, into Canada with the launch of Realty.ca.

Realty.ca will be available exclusively to eXp Realty agents in Canada, providing those who participate with an opportunity to gain a competitive advantage with exclusive and direct access to buyers and sellers across Canada. It will deliver unique functionality, including national portal exposure, inside sales agent coaching, in-house inside sales lead nurturing and support and access to a dynamic market of digital customers. Further, any surplus leads will be funneled to eXp’s Revenos platform as another stream of quality portal leads.

“At the heart of this partnership is eXp Realty’s commitment to agent growth and success,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder and CEO of eXp Realty. “Since we launched this strategic partnership earlier this year in the United States, thousands of eXp Realty agents have experienced an influx of leads from Realty.com, amplifying their ability to connect with potential clients and accelerate their business growth. We look forward to elevating the Canadian real estate experience with the launch of Realty.ca and bringing our agents qualified sellers and buyers.”

The partnership also offers participating agents “The Real Estate Executive Coaching Program,” which encompasses a comprehensive range of topics from mastering lead conversion strategies to fostering team expansion. Agents enrolled in this program are poised to gain insights from industry experts, equipping them with the tools needed to excel in a competitive market.

“Realty.ca marks a significant milestone in our continued partnership with eXp Realty,” said Lance Custen, CEO of Realty.com and Realty.ca. “This expansion brings a powerful tool to our Canadian agents, empowering them with direct access to buyers and sellers. At Realty.com, we are dedicated to driving agent success, and through Realty.ca, we’re providing eXp Realty agents an unparalleled advantage in the Canadian real estate landscape. This strategic collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the industry, while delivering exceptional value to both agents and clients alike. As a testament to our dedication to Canada, the leadership of Realty.ca boasts strong ties to the country, having operated various successful companies in the web technology space with a notable Canadian presence.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 88,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

