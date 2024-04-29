eXp Realty Announces Strategic Leadership Changes to Enhance Global Growth eXp Realty® today announced significant leadership updates across its Growth team to further enhance its market presence and agent support worldwide.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced significant leadership updates across its Growth team to further enhance its market presence and agent support worldwide.

Effective immediately, Amy Weaver has been named Senior Vice President of the U.S. Growth team, supported by newly appointed Regional Vice Presidents of Growth, Frank Panunto, Russ Laggan, and Tony King. Additionally, Susan McClain has been named Vice President of Agent Success, focusing on increasing agent support and satisfaction.

Sean Murphy has been named Senior Vice President of Commercial Growth, tasked with driving expansion in the commercial real estate sector. Felix Bravo, Vice President of Global Growth, will continue leading his team to open new markets for eXp Realty around the globe.

In Canada, Nadia Habib has been promoted to Senior Vice President, overseeing all Canadian growth. She will work closely with Donna Dalonzo, Vice President of Growth for Quebec, to enhance local agent support and expand the company’s regional footprint.

“These strategic leadership changes are designed to harness the potential of our talented team and align with our mission to provide exceptional service and support to our agents worldwide,” said Michael Valdes, eXp Realty Chief Growth Officer. “As we navigate a fluctuating economic landscape, it is crucial that we continue to innovate and double down on our growth efforts, ensuring that eXp Realty remains a leader in the real estate industry. I am confident that with our new team in place we can drive significant growth and help our agents to thrive in any market condition.”

