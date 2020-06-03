eXp Realty Exceeds 30,000 Agents Globally

Agent Count Increased 50% Year-over-year

BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty, the fastest-growing, global residential real estate company, today announced that the company has exceeded 30,000 real estate agents across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. This important company milestone represents an increase of 10,000 agents year-over-year (50 percent).

This comes on the heels of being named for the third consecutive year to the Swanepoel Mega 1000 list, which ranks the top 1,000 U.S. residential real estate brokerages. eXp Realty was ranked No. 2 for top mover for sales volume growth year-over-year, No. 3 for closed transaction sides in 2019 and agent count at the end of 2019, and No. 4 for closed sales volume in 2019.

“This has been another exceptional year of growth with an additional 10,000 agents finding their home at eXp,” said eXp Realty CEO Jason Gesing. “It is clear that our innovative cloud-based platform and recognition are turning heads among agents, teams and broker owners. Additionally, the current climate of remote work due to the global pandemic has further accelerated eXp’s desirability for its virtual office environment, where agents are free from the confines of brick-and-mortar offices.”

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also owns VirBELA.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the fastest-growing, global residential real estate company with more than 30,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA is an immersive technology platform for business, events and education. Its modern, cloud-based environment provides a virtual experience for workers, attendees, students and more to communicate, collaborate, meet and socialize. For more information, visit the company’s website at virbela.com.

