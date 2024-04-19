The cloud-based brokerage onboards exceptional agents globally, from Canada to the United Kingdom and France

BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today unveiled the expansion of its global network through the recent inclusion of several exceptionally productive teams and agents.

“In March, we saw an incredible influx of talent from across the globe joining eXp, each bringing a unique perspective that enriches our community,” said Michael Valdes, Chief Growth Officer at eXp Realty. “This is a testament to our unwavering value proposition. At eXp, we’re not just the No. 1 brokerage to join – we’re a beacon for those who seek innovation, support, and unparalleled growth opportunities. Our model continues to stand the test of time, proving its worth and value to agents day after day.”

Recent New Joiners to eXp Realty

Brittany Sims , a solo agent who focuses on the National Capital region of Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia, joined this quarter bringing with her a specialty in military relocation and VA loans, and a track record of over $33 million in sales in 2023.

, a solo agent who focuses on the National Capital region of Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia, joined this quarter bringing with her a specialty in military relocation and VA loans, and a track record of over $33 million in sales in 2023. Leah Messer of MTV’s reality show “Teen Mom” fame, joined early this year as a new agent based in West Virginia and was attracted to eXp’s brand and value proposition as she grows her real estate business.

of MTV’s reality show “Teen Mom” fame, joined early this year as a new agent based in West Virginia and was attracted to eXp’s brand and value proposition as she grows her real estate business. Lyle Hatton and Danita McLaren of British Columbia’s Your Cariboo Home Team bring their proven track record in the South Cariboo region to eXp with a 2023 total volume of $25.2 million on 55 sides.

of British Columbia’s Your Cariboo Home Team bring their proven track record in the South Cariboo region to eXp with a 2023 total volume of $25.2 million on 55 sides. Ray and Val Senio of Team Senio in Alberta joined earlier this year. The team closed on $8.6 million in volume in 2023 across 25 deals.

of Team Senio in Alberta joined earlier this year. The team closed on $8.6 million in volume in 2023 across 25 deals. Jason Murdy joined eXp this year as part of The Murdy Team in Ontario, having closed 9 deals last year totaling over $7 million.

joined eXp this year as part of The Murdy Team in Ontario, having closed 9 deals last year totaling over $7 million. Joshua Boettcher of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan’s Boettcher Team, joined eXp Realty in February with his team of four agents, who generated over $30 million in sales on 87 units in 2023.

of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan’s Boettcher Team, joined eXp Realty in February with his team of four agents, who generated over $30 million in sales on 87 units in 2023. Cynthia Ostos of Toronto’s The Cynthia Ostos Real Estate Group moved her team of two agents and two staff to eXp in March, bringing with them proven sales of over $40.5 million on 41 units in 2023.

of Toronto’s The Cynthia Ostos Real Estate Group moved her team of two agents and two staff to eXp in March, bringing with them proven sales of over $40.5 million on 41 units in 2023. Veronica Paquette of Toronto’s The Elle Group joined eXp with her five-person team, bringing their production record of over $10 million, including pre-construction and lease transactions.

of Toronto’s The Elle Group joined eXp with her five-person team, bringing their production record of over $10 million, including pre-construction and lease transactions. Simon Bradbury , a well-known agent based in St Neots Cambridgeshire, UK, joined eXp in March. Simon is an influential industry figure with a 30-year career and a reputation as one of the best and most loved UK estate agents.

, a well-known agent based in St Neots Cambridgeshire, UK, joined eXp in March. Simon is an influential industry figure with a 30-year career and a reputation as one of the best and most loved UK estate agents. Lynnette Sacchetto , known as the “Data Queen” of Dubai real estate, has more than two decades of experience and a reputation as a market leader in Dubai. She brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and insight as a real estate advisor to the Ras Al-Khaimah and Abu Dhabi markets, having excelled as a broker/owner in the United States, where she ranked in the top 2% of sales in Las Vegas.

, known as the “Data Queen” of Dubai real estate, has more than two decades of experience and a reputation as a market leader in Dubai. She brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and insight as a real estate advisor to the Ras Al-Khaimah and Abu Dhabi markets, having excelled as a broker/owner in the United States, where she ranked in the top 2% of sales in Las Vegas. Scott Perez of Savoie, France moved his independent agency Aix’plore immobilier brokerage, and its 15 top advisors to eXp France during Q1. He is the first to take advantage of the company’s Boost program outside of North America. Boost was designed to financially incentivize qualifying independent teams and brokerages to join eXp Realty.

Celebrating Significant Achievements and Starting a New Chapter

eXp Realty recently announced the appointment of Leo Pareja as its new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Glenn Sanford, who will now fully dedicate his efforts to his position as Founder, Chairman, and CEO of eXp World Holdings. Pareja will focus on driving the next era of growth and innovation.

as its new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Glenn Sanford, who will now fully dedicate his efforts to his position as Founder, Chairman, and CEO of eXp World Holdings. Pareja will focus on driving the next era of growth and innovation. The company also expanded its executive team in the last month to align its leadership with the company’s vision for growth and innovation, appointing Renee Kaspar as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; Seth Siegler as Chief Innovation Officer; Sumanth Kamath as Chief Technology Officer; and Felix Bravo as VP, Growth.

in the last month to align its leadership with the company’s vision for growth and innovation, appointing Renee Kaspar as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; Seth Siegler as Chief Innovation Officer; Sumanth Kamath as Chief Technology Officer; and Felix Bravo as VP, Growth. In the last month, the company celebrated the outstanding achievements of its top agents and teams for production in 2023 with the 2023 Top Producers Lists . These acclaimed rankings recognize the highest achievers in sales volume and transaction sides, showcasing eXp’s agent leaders who have defined the highest standards of real estate excellence.

. These acclaimed rankings recognize the highest achievers in sales volume and transaction sides, showcasing eXp’s agent leaders who have defined the highest standards of real estate excellence. eXp Realty was honored by RealTrends, securing the top spot in five categories on the coveted RealTrends 500 report : Transaction Sides, 5 Year Top Movers (Sides), 5 Year Top Movers (Volume), Best Brokerages and Public Independent. The company also moved up to No. 3 in two categories: Volume and Billionaires’ Club.

: Transaction Sides, 5 Year Top Movers (Sides), 5 Year Top Movers (Volume), Best Brokerages and Public Independent. The company also moved up to No. 3 in two categories: Volume and Billionaires’ Club. Sanford was awarded the Bravo Leadership Award from Direct Selling News for his “visionary leadership” that has “carved a new path for the real estate industry and direct selling channel through his belief that ‘the best way to predict the future is to invent it.’ ”

from Direct Selling News for his “visionary leadership” that has “carved a new path for the real estate industry and direct selling channel through his belief that ‘the best way to predict the future is to invent it.’ ” eXp Realty again secured the prestigious No. 1 spot in transactions on the 2024 RISMedia Power Broker Report . The company also climbed to No. 3 for residential home sales volume, advancing from No. 4 last year.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela® and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 85,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, India, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including an innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela and Frame technologies, offering immersive 3D platforms that are deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

