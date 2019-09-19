eXp Realty Expands in Canada, Opens Newfoundland and Labrador

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) today announced further expansion in Canada and is now open for business in Newfoundland and Labrador. eXp Realty now operates in six Canadian provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

eXp Realty is expanding to Newfoundland and Labrador under the leadership of Provincial Administrative Broker Nevin Hollett, who will lead the company’s expansion and brokerage operations in the province.

Hollett is an experienced real estate professional who frequently is recognized as a top producer. Previously, he led the No. 1 team worldwide for an international franchise, and was recognized by Royal LePage as a Top 5 agent in Atlantic Canada for five years in a row and as a Chairman’s Club member, which represents the top 1% of agents in Canada. In 2018, his team placed in the Top 25 in Canada for homes sold with Royal LePage.

“We’re thrilled with the rapid expansion of eXp Realty in Canada and opening in Newfoundland and Labrador under Nevin’s leadership. Nevin’s commitment to coaching others and embracing innovation make him an excellent addition to eXp,” said eXp Realty Director of Canadian Brokerage Operations Deborah Stevens. “Canadian agents are drawn to eXp’s technology-driven approach and are excited to grow their local businesses with our tools and services.”

eXp Realty empowers its agents with a range of technology tools and services as well as education and training to help them grow their businesses. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty also offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

The company already has established market share across North America with more than 22,000 agents, including more than 500 agents across Canada.

To learn more about becoming an eXp Realty agent, please visit join.exprealty.com.

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 22,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and six Canadian provinces. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.exprealty.com .

