eXp Realty Launches My Link My Lead at 9th Annual Shareholder Summit Lead generation tool will drive business to eXp Realty agents

BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), doubled down on its commitment to support its agents at the 9th annual EXPI Shareholder Summit with the launch of the business-generating tool “My Link My Lead.”

My Link My Lead enables eXp agents to share links to eXp Realty’s national search site and automatically refer the leads generated outside of the agent’s market service area. This patent pending technology is exclusively available to eXp Realty agents to help them grow their businesses by leveraging exprealty.com’s nationwide coverage. In addition, eXp Realty agents can also leverage the Agent-to-Agent Referral tool as an additional referring tool, referring leads in less than a minute.

Glenn Sanford, founder and CEO of eXp Realty, discussed the latest key company updates at the recently concluded Shareholder Summit, designed to continue to drive tangible value to agents through technology, including the launch of My Link My Lead.

“We are dialing things in, becoming even more agent-centric, particularly when it comes to how we use technology. My Link My Lead provides our agents with another stream of income as we build a true national portal, while also providing a high accountability high conversion platform supported by our internal team to convert leads to closed transactions in markets where the agent doesn’t provide individual or team coverage” he said.

“We are challenging our agents to step outside of their comfort zones this year and boldly navigate new technologies in pursuit of growth and progress,” said Leo Pareja, Chief Strategy Officer, eXp Realty. “And that’s exactly what we are doing as a company, beginning with the launch of My Link My Lead. As the most agent-centric brokerage on the planet, our top priority is to help our agents grow their businesses, and My Link My Lead was designed to do just that.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 88,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

