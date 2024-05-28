Celebrated home design celebrity, former Miss World Canada chooses eXp to grow her business

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that Tanya Memme, the renowned TV host, motivational speaker and former Miss World Canada, has joined its dynamic team of real estate professionals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tanya to our team as she truly embodies the spirit of eXp Realty,” said Michael Valdes, Chief Growth Officer. “I am confident that her extensive media experience and profound understanding of real estate dynamics will greatly enrich our community.”

Memme, a well-known figure in the home improvement and real estate sectors, has been instrumental in guiding over 500 families through the intricate process of staging and selling their homes across the United States. Her popular roles as host of “Sell This House,” “Sell This House Extreme,” “Move This House,” and “Smart Home Nation” have made her a household name.

“eXp Realty’s innovative approach aligns perfectly with my vision for helping agents grow their personal brands, create wealth through real estate and sell confidently,” Memme said. “eXp embodies the future of real estate with its global reach and innovative spirit. I am excited to leverage this platform to connect, inspire and lead.”

In addition to her television fame, Memme hosts the 5-star-rated podcast “Life Masters,” where she shares inspiring stories of overcoming adversity, a theme that she passionately weaves into her keynote speeches. Her focus on communication with confidence and authenticity is a cornerstone of her new role at eXp Realty, where she aims to inspire agents to embrace their challenges and excel.

Tanya’s journey from Miss World Canada to a beloved television personality and now a mentor in real estate is not only inspiring but also emblematic of her versatile and resilient character. At eXp Realty, she is excited to share her extensive on-camera and public speaking expertise through personalized coaching and her signature 12-week program, “Mastering the Spotlight,” designed specifically for real estate professionals and entrepreneurs.

Tanya’s multifaceted career, from hosting top-rated TV shows to being a DIY expert on the Hallmark Channel’s “Home & Family,” has prepared her for this exciting new chapter with eXp Realty. Her hands-on approach and relatable personality continue to resonate with a wide audience, making her a perfect fit for eXp’s forward-thinking and community-focused values.

