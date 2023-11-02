MIAMI, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EXP, a global engineering, architecture, design and consulting firm, is proud to announce that it was selected to perform services for the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit (SMART) Program, with a focus on the Northeast and Beach Corridors in Miami-Dade County. Leveraging its Federal Transportation Administration (FTA) Expertise, this partnership will streamline and expedite construction of the corridors for Miami’s new rapid transit lines while aligning funding for capital, operating and infrastructure improvements with a defined, implementable strategy.

This partnership signifies the increased growth and development of Miami’s transportation network and furthers EXP’s dedication to advancing transportation infrastructure throughout North America. The SMART Program is committed to leveraging existing infrastructure while simultaneously integrating advanced technology.

EXP has been selected to provide executive management, federal and state project delivery and policy support services as well as transportation planning and policy. With extensive experience in transportation solutions for Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, Chicago Transit Authority, New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority and other major transit programs throughout North America, EXP’s involvement will harness transit experience to ensure the timely and cost-efficient delivery of SMART Program milestones for Miami-Dade County.

“We look forward to working with Miami-Dade to deliver innovative, safe and efficient multimodal transit solutions. Our team, led by Jose Clavell, PE is dedicated to advancing Miami-Dade’s transportation goals through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions,” said Vice President Kyle Henry.

As cities across the United States work to enhance their transit systems with updated features and reliable solutions, EXP is proud to be a part of this progress. With vast experience on other FTA projects throughout the country and past collaborations with FRA, FDOT and other key stakeholders, EXP is committed to connecting our communities through the enhancement of a rapid transit network that is accessible, integrated, efficient and sustainable. “EXP has profound technical proficiency and a proven track record in collaboration, submitting and moving transit projects forward,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava.

EXP looks forward to collaborating closely with Miami-Dade County and key stakeholders on the SMART Program to bring improved transit services and infrastructure to the region.

