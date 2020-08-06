eXp to Expand Global Footprint

France, India, Mexico, Portugal and South Africa to Open by Year End

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp, one of the fastest-growing, global residential real estate companies and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced it intends to expand real estate operations to France, India, Mexico, Portugal and South Africa by the end of 2020.

eXp already has established market share with more than 32,000 agents across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. With expansion into new countries, the company will bring on experienced local teams in each country to lead agent operations and services.

“We’ve seen the eXp model received with such enthusiasm globally and we are excited to announce that we plan to have these five countries open before year end,” said eXp’s EVP of International Expansion Michael Valdes. “These countries were selected for their vibrant real estate market and geographic locations, creating a strategic foothold that will serve as an anchor for our continued growth next year and beyond.”

Innovation is part of eXp’s culture. For agents, eXp offers a range of technology tools and services as well as education and training to help its agents grow their business. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings, eXp uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

