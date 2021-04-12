Event features Jason Dorsey, Grant Cardone, Swan Sit, Brooke Baldwin, Jamie Kern Lima, John Salley, Rory Vaden, Tim Storey and Gina Bianchini

eXp World Holdings Announces Seventh Annual Shareholder Summit Event features Jason Dorsey, Grant Cardone, Swan Sit, Brooke Baldwin, Jamie Kern Lima, John Salley, Rory Vaden, Tim Storey and Gina Bianchini

BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty, Virbela, Showcase IDX and SUCCESS Enterprises, will host its seventh annual eXp Shareholder Summit May 17-21, 2021 for current and potential shareholders. For the second year in a row, the event will be virtual.

Guests attending The eXp Shareholder Summit will receive an update on eXp World Holdings, Inc. and its companies, and will have the opportunity to meet company leadership and members of the board of directors as well as eXp Realty agents, brokers and partners. In addition, compelling content will be provided to empower agents to run sustainable and productive businesses. Shareholders will also have an opportunity to vote on the matters up for shareholders’ vote. Over 25,000 eXp Realty agents, shareholders and guests from around the world are expected to gather on the new EXPI Campus, where Founder, CEO and Chairman Glenn Sanford and members of the company leadership team will provide an update on eXp’s financials and future outlook.

The following speakers are headlining the event:

Jason Dorsey is president of The Center for Generational Kinetics and a pioneering Generation Z, millennial and generations keynote speaker and researcher. He is on a mission to separate generational myth from truth through data to solve strategic challenges for leaders. Dorsey’s latest bestselling book “Zconomy: How Gen Z Will Change the Future of Business – and What to Do About It” was a No. 1 New Release on Amazon and Top 10 Business Book of 2020 on Forbes.

Grant Cardone is chief executive officer of Grant Cardone Enterprises and Cardone Capital, as well as an international speaker, entrepreneur, author of “The 10X Rule” and creator of 21 bestselling business programs. Cardone owns and operates seven privately held companies and a $2 billion portfolio of multifamily properties. Named the No. 1 Marketing Influencer to Watch by Forbes Magazine, Cardone is also the founder of The 10X Movement and The 10X Growth Conference, the world’s largest business and entrepreneur conference.

Swan Sit is one of Brand Innovators’ 40 under 40 and Marketing Women to Watch. She serves as independent board director for two publicly traded companies and operating partner at AF Ventures and their newly launched SPAC (AFAQ). Sit is the former head of digital at Nike, Revlon and Estée Lauder and is the CMO of Ani Energy, a new energy drink company launched by TikTok stars Josh Richards and Bryce Hall. She connects with millions of followers daily on the audio-only social platform Clubhouse, where she is one of the top 30 most followed thought leaders.

Brooke Baldwin is a Peabody Award finalist, CNN Newsroom anchor and author of the new book “Huddle: How Women Unlock Their Collective Power” (HarperCollins). She is also the creator and host of CNN’s digital series “American Woman,” which focuses on the stories of trailblazing women who have broken barriers in their respective fields and are helping other women do the same. After 13 years at CNN, Baldwin will be leaving the network in mid-April to focus on amplifying the lives of extraordinary Americans and storytelling.

Jamie Kern Lima is the founder of IT Cosmetics, a company she started in her living room and sold to L’Oréal in a billion-dollar deal, becoming the first female CEO of a L’Oréal brand. Lima is the author of “Believe IT: How to Go From Underestimated to Unstoppable,” a No. 1 Wall Street Journal, No. 1 Amazon, No. 1 Publisher’s Weekly, No. 1 Barnes & Noble, New York Times and USA Today bestseller. She is on the Forbes Richest Self-Made Women list and has donated more than $40 million in products and funds to help women face the effects of cancer. She is donating her author proceeds for “Believe IT” to Feeding America and Together Rising.

John Salley is a 15-year NBA veteran and the first NBA player to win four championships with three different teams. He leads his own production company and has hosted awards shows, as well as reunion shows of VH1’s “Basketball Wives.” He is involved with Operation Smile, PETA and the fight against diabetes. As a wellness advocate, one of Salley’s missions is to educate people on the benefits of a plant-based diet.

Rory Vaden is a world-leading expert in the psychology of ultra-performance. Vaden’s pioneering concept of multiplying time resulted in a TEDx talk with millions of views and has revolutionized the way that leaders think about time and make decisions. His first book “Take the Stairs” is a No. 1 Wall Street Journal, No. 1 USA Today, No. 2 New York Times and Amazon bestseller. Vaden also serves as entrepreneurship editor on the editorial board of SUCCESS magazine.

Tim Storey is an acclaimed author, speaker and life coach known for inspiring and motivating people of all walks of life, from entertainment to executives, celebrities and athletes, to adults and children in the most deprived neighborhoods in the U.S. Tim has visited 75 countries and has spoken to millions of people.

Gina Bianchini is the Founder & CEO of Mighty Networks. Her mission at Mighty Networks is to usher in a new era of creative business built on community. Before Mighty Networks, she was CEO of Ning, which she co-founded with Marc Andreessen. Gina has been featured on the cover of Fortune and Fast Company and in Wired, Vanity Fair, Bloomberg, and The New York Times. She has appeared on Charlie Rose, CNBC, and CNN.

The eXp Shareholder Summit will feature 90 breakout sessions and a live set by DJ Jazzy Jeff, a record producer, songwriter and former member of “DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince.” eXp will also host an XCamp agent workshop, Trivia Night and an EXPO Hall where guests can network and visit booths such as ONE eXp, eXp Partners, eXp Brand Store and eXp Life.

To register for the eXp Shareholder Summit and receive information on how to access the new EXPI Campus, visit https://expshareholdersummit.com/ .

The eXp Shareholder Summit will also broadcast at expworldholdings.com/expshareholdersummit2021 .

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty, Virbela, Showcase IDX and SUCCESS Enterprises.

eXp World Holdings and its global brokerage, eXp Realty, is one of the fastest-growing real estate tech companies in the world with more than 50,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy and Hong Kong and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the economic and social effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our new commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

MZ Group – MZ North America

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f90a499-309c-4ec6-bbfb-435d2009a0e5