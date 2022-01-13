eXp World Holdings Founder and CEO Glenn Sanford and eXp Realty CEO Jason Gesing Move Up Rankings on Swanepoel Power 200

Executives Recognized as 2nd and 31st Most Powerful Leaders in Residential Real Estate Industry

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty ® , the fastest-growing real estate brokerage in the world and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), announced this week that two of its leaders were named to the 2022 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200), the definitive ranking of the residential real estate industry’s most powerful leaders.

Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings, was ranked No. 2 among a list of 200 executives in the real estate industry and eXp Realty CEO Jason Gesing placed No. 31.

Sanford debuted on the SP200 list in 2014 at No. 190 and by 2018 he vaulted to No. 32. In 2020, he was ranked No. 15 and in 2021 he landed in the top five. Gesing was ranked No. 43 in 2021 and No. 170 in 2020.

“We are deeply appreciative to be recognized in the Swanepoel Power 200 list, which is considered to be one of real estate’s most respected awards,” said Sanford. “This award is a tribute to our agents, brokers and staff who champion the eXp model and help drive our record results and phenomenal growth each and every day.”

The SP200 is named after Stefan Swanepoel, chairman and CEO of T3 Sixty, a consulting firm that has identified real estate’s 200 most powerful and influential leaders for the past nine years. Those who make the list are chosen based on a variety of criteria, including achievements and successes over the past year, the size of the company they lead, personal leadership and influence within the industry and outside their own company, their track record and the resources they have at their disposal or in their control.

“eXp exploded in 2020 and 2021. In February 2021, the company’s market cap exceeded $11 billion and generally enjoys a market cap higher than real estate company titans Realogy, Redfin, RE/MAX and Compass,” said Swanepoel. “Very few have experienced the kind of growth that eXp Realty, the cloud-based brokerage company Sanford founded in 2009 has enjoyed over the past five years.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 72,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama and Germany, and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com .

