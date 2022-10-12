Provides Consumers With Tools for Building Health and Wellness

eXp World Holdings, Inc. Launches SUCCESS Health™ Provides Consumers With Tools for Building Health and Wellness

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced the launch of SUCCESS Health™, which was designed to provide consumers with the tools and resources they need to help them excel in every area of their personal and professional lives to promote health and wellness.

Through the SUCCESS Health website , tools and resources will focus on three key areas: specially curated content, health coaching and a community of health partners. Wellness insights and guidance will be curated from the practices and philosophies of top coaches and thought leaders who work with today’s greatest achievers, top CEOs, and revolutionary entrepreneurs, and other extraordinary leaders.

SUCCESS ® Coaching ™ now offers group and one-on-one specialized health and wellness coaching in addition to other areas of coaching including financial, life, relationship, sales and leadership. SUCCESS Health will establish a community of health partners to provide consumers with wellness and fitness offers and tangible solutions to help them make sustainable life changes.

“Many of us have sacrificed health for wealth in order to be successful,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings and SUCCESS Enterprises. “SUCCESS Health will help balance those priorities and provide a community of resources, coaches and health partners with validated approaches to wellness. Through our community of health partners, we will provide unique access to proven technology that creates a personalized roadmap for health using the latest research on biohacking, precision nutrition, exercise, sleep, meditation and wearables, with the additional support of add-on coaching to help people live their best lives now.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 85,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand and Chile and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

