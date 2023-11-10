eXp Founder and CEO Glenn Sanford and other eXp Senior Management Will Take Part in Investor Conferences on Tuesday, Nov. 14 and Thursday, Nov. 16

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced that eXp management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

The Stephens Annual Investment Conference taking place at the Grand Hyatt Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee on Nov. 14-16, 2023 where they will host one-on-one meetings and take part in a fireside chat.

The D.A. Davidson Technology Summit taking place at the Thompson Hotel Central Park in New York on Nov. 16, 2023 where they will host one-on-one meetings.

Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Fireside chat: Stephens Analyst John Campbell will moderate a discussion with Glenn Sanford, eXp Realty Chief Strategy Officer Leo Pareja and eXp World Holdings Chief Accounting Officer Kent Cheng

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/stph34/expi/1841028

D.A. Davidson Technology Summit

Date: Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023

One-on-One Meetings: Glenn Sanford, eXp Realty Chief Growth Officer Michael Valdes and eXp World Holdings Chief Accounting Officer Kent Cheng will participate in one-on-one meetings.

For further information on the conferences or to schedule one-on-one meetings, please contact your Stephens or D.A. Davidson representatives or email them at stephenscorporateaccess@stephens.com or ECMCorporateAccess@dadco.com , respectively.

The fireside chats will be webcast live and archived for a limited time on the eXp World Holdings investor relations website at https://expworldholdings.com/investors/.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 89,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded Company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall Company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base; engagement in third party affiliations; improvements in technology and operational processes; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; revenue growth; share repurchases; dividends; and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

