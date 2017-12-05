Expanding colorectal cancer patient support

Minneapolis, Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minneapolis-based Colon Cancer Coalition and COLONTOWN®, a patient-led online community dedicated to patient, survivor, and caregiver support, are forming a collaborative relationship to help broaden both organization’s reach to help better provide resources to the colorectal cancer patient and caregiver community. COLONTOWN is supported by the PALTOWN Development Foundation.

As a part of the combined efforts, each of the Colon Cancer Coalition’s 2018 Get Your Rear in Gear® and Tour de Tush® events will be shared within the COLONTOWN community. Members of COLONTOWN will be invited to attend these events, share their personal stories, and educate others in the colorectal cancer community about the COLONTOWN online support community.

“We are excited to enter into this collaborative relationship with COLONTOWN and develop a deeper relationship with an organization who understands the value of working together. Working smarter not harder to make a bigger impact,” says Anne Carlson, executive director of the Colon Cancer Coalition. “By working with COLONTOWN as our go-to resource for patient support, it allows us focus our attention on providing access to screening and early detection for this preventable cancer.”

“COLONTOWN’s community of patients and caregivers are passionate about helping others with shared experiences. By working with the Colon Cancer Coalition, we look forward to giving COLONTOWN members the opportunity to connect at events and expand our community,” adds Erika Brown, PALTOWN’s founding CEO. “COLONTOWN is member-led, allowing individuals to connect in online communities organized around specific needs. Through this collaboration with the Colon Cancer Coalition, we look forward to introducing COLONTOWN to more patients who are seeking their own disease peer groups.”

To learn more about COLONTOWN or to join the online community, visit colontown.org. To find local events by the Colon Cancer Coalition, visit ColonCancerCoalition.org/events.

About the Colon Cancer Coalition

The Colon Cancer Coalition is a non-profit organization based in Minneapolis, Minn. dedicated to encouraging screening and raising awareness of colon cancer. The organization’s signature Get Your Rear in Gear® and Tour de Tush® event series are volunteer-driven in communities throughout the United States. In 2017, over $1 million was granted by the Colon Cancer Coalition to build and sustain programs that promote early prevention, screening, and patient support services for this disease. By making the words colon, colorectal and colonoscopy a part of the everyday language, we believe we can overcome the fear and decrease deaths from this largely preventable cancer. For more information visit ColonCancerCoalition.org.

About PALTOWN and COLONTOWN

PALTOWN focuses on delivering patient-driven community groups that provide authentic, safe environments for patients and caregivers where they connect, share, and discover new treatment options. Community members can become community leaders, and all members have the option of joining our “neighborhoods,” smaller groups that are built around specific experiences. COLONTOWN is a PALTOWN online community of more than 70 secret Facebook groups that specifically target colorectal patients, survivors, and caregivers. There are separate neighborhoods focused on patients with different stages of disease, the differing types of treatment, and special interests – such as CRC clinical trials, young-onset CRC patients, and local support groups. Every neighborhood is nurtured by a deputy mayor (or several), themselves living the experience. For more information visit Paltown.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed1d50de-7891-4a01-9f20-2b4ead4d4f30

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42e408b9-74d4-4ee5-a1a6-4d849cde2145

CONTACT: Erin Peterson Colon Cancer Coalition (651) 247-4023 [email protected] Erika Brown Paltown Development Foundation (303) 780-9111 [email protected]