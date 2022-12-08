Improved Microbiome Sequencing Capabilities are Likely to Boost the Microbiome Therapeutics Market

Rockville, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The microbiome therapeutics market size is estimated at US$ 112.20 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 32% from 2022 to 2032. The microbiome therapeutics market size is anticipated to reach US$ 1801.91 Billion by 2032.

Strategic partnerships for R&D, research and development, and portfolio expansion in the area of microbiome therapeutics are among the factors driving the microbiome therapeutics market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market severely. Clinical trial research has been significantly damaged on a global scale. Target diseases are becoming more common, which is driving up demand for microbiome therapeutics.

Key Takeaways

By 2032, it is anticipated that the application segment for C difficile infection might well contribute the largest share—33%.

Fecal microbiota therapy (FMT) accounted for a sizeable portion of the microbiome therapeutics market during the forecast period.

North America ruled the microbiome therapeutics market, holding the lion’s share of 74% for the forecast period.

The United States is anticipated to have a market share of more than 44% in the global market for microbiome therapeutics.

Recent Development

Merger

2020 will mark 4D Pharma’s transition to NASDAQ public company status after it merged with Longevity Acquisition Corporation. According to the agreement with Longevity, the Live Biotherapeutic created by 4D Pharma will receive support and advancement. The FDA classifies biological products that contain a live organism—such as a bacterium—and are used to treat, prevent, or cure disease as “live biotherapeutics.”

Agreement

An exclusive sales and distribution agreement between Nahdi Medical Co. and OptiBiotix Health Plc. was signed in 2022 and will go into effect in 2023. As part of a new agreement with Nahdi, the company’s GoFigure and SlimBiome Medical weight management solutions will be available in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia starting in early 2022. This will help in the fight against the obesity pandemic.

Competitive Landscape

The majority of microbiome therapeutics market participants in the microbiome therapeutics space collaborate and partner with well-known pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions. Small start-up and clinical-stage microbiome companies are utilizing venture capital to introduce novel therapeutics based on the microbiome to the global microbiome therapeutics market.

Despite a decline in overall venture capital investments, the microbiome sector saw high VC investments in 2016, raising roughly US$ 336 million. Another significant trend in the market for global microbiome therapeutics is partnerships and research collaborations.

Key Companies Profiled

OpenBiome

Seres Therapeutics Inc.

4D Pharma plc.

Locus Biosciences, Inc.

Enterome SA

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.

Intralytix, Inc.

Microbiotica

Second Genome

Rebiotix Inc.

Vedanta Bioscience, Inc.

The United States is predicted to capture the largest share, surpassing 44%, in the microbiome therapeutics market. Due to the early release and rapid uptake of new medications, the United States microbiome therapeutics market is expected to grow.

It is anticipated that Europe is likely to experience significant growth. Germany is a growing microbiome therapeutics market in Europe. Even though microbiome therapeutics are highly priced, favorable reimbursement policies are predicted to make treatment uptake extremely easy in the upcoming years. Additionally, funding is given to startups for the creation and study of microbiome-based products.

Key Segments of Microbiome Therapeutics Industry Research

By Type : FMT Microbiome Drugs

By Application : C. difficile Crohn’s Disease Inflammatory Bowel Disease Diabetes



The application segment for Clostridium difficile infection (CDI or C. difficile) is anticipated to experience the fastest microbiome therapeutics market growth. The increased use of fecal microbiota transplants (FMT) in the management of Clostridium difficile is credited with the microbiome therapeutics market expansion. In recurrent cases, FMT is more effective than an antibiotic in treating C difficile.

Due to increased attention to microbial changes in patients with Crohn’s disease, the Crohn’s disease application segment is anticipated to grow profitably over the forecast period.

North America controlled the microbiome therapeutics market by capturing the largest share. The region’s prominence is mainly ascribed to its well-established research facilities for the development of novel therapeutics and its expanding target population.

