EXPCON Announces Its Most Agent-centric Speaker Lineup – Showcasing eXp Realty’s Top Agents The conference will feature more of the company’s agents and brokers than ever before and includes leading industry experts in real estate, coaching and health.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty®, the fastest-growing real estate brokerage on the planet and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), released the speaker lineup today for its annual conference, EXPCON 2022. The conference will feature more of the company’s agents and brokers than ever before and includes leading industry experts in real estate, coaching and health.

EXPCON 2022 takes place in Las Vegas on October 11-14 and focuses on supporting eXp Realty agents from around the globe through collaboration, community and learning.

“EXPCON is our largest event of the year,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “As the market slows it provides an opportunity for everyone to improve their overall game. This year we are shifting our focus from just core productivity and mindset to include optimized performance with a new attention on healthspan and overall wellness. We’ve curated a speaker lineup designed to give our agents the tools to build better careers, lives and optimization for our most impactful event yet.”

This EXPCON features more agents on stage than ever before including: Dan Beer, Gogo Bethke, Jana Caudill, Tina Caul, Michael Collier, Chuck Fazio, Sheila Fejeran, Veronica Figueroa, Andrew Franklin, Gene Frederick, Renee Funk, Rick Geha, Carlos German, Frank Gray, Will Grimes, Gusty Gulas, Jay Kinder, Denise Mai, Chastin Miles, Terrence Murphy, Julie Nelson, Jessica Nieto, Annie Pellegrini, Mitch Ribak, Keely Rich, Elizabeth Riley, Mike Sherrard, Beth Silverman, Al Stasek, Sherry Swift, Kenny Truong, John Tsai, Monica Weakley, Kyle Whissel and Jeff Wilhems.

Additional main stage speakers include:

Executive producer of successful events including 10X Ladies, author of the best-selling book, “Build an Empire: How to Have It All,” and the Queen of her Empire, Elena Cardone , will speak on how to create generational wealth.

, will speak on how to create generational wealth. Creator of a system and process that speeds up growth and increases profits through the attraction of agents, training that drives sales, and retention of productive agents, Jon Cheplak will share how agents in today’s market can dramatically differentiate and distance themselves from the competition and win.

will share how agents in today’s market can dramatically differentiate and distance themselves from the competition and win. In addition to being a successful entrepreneur, real estate expert and investor with a portfolio of over 200 properties, Tarek El Moussa , star of HGTV’s “Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa,” takes the stage to demonstrate how to overcome obstacles to succeed and thrive.

, star of HGTV’s “Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa,” takes the stage to demonstrate how to overcome obstacles to succeed and thrive. Inventor of the infomercial, an original shark on “Shark Tank,” Fortune 100 investor, philanthropist and author Kevin Harrington will speak on how to build authority and influence.

will speak on how to build authority and influence. Founder and CEO of Viome Life Sciences, a mission-driven systems biology company, and author of the award-winning book, “Moonshots: Creating a World of Abundance,” Naveen Jain is propelled by his imagination and will speak on how to push big dreams into reality.

is propelled by his imagination and will speak on how to push big dreams into reality. Nick Santonastasso doesn’t know limits. He’s an entrepreneur, bodybuilder, motivational speaker and internet sensation who plans to deliver a powerful keynote designed to elevate the way you think through the power of focus, persistence and mindset.

doesn’t know limits. He’s an entrepreneur, bodybuilder, motivational speaker and internet sensation who plans to deliver a powerful keynote designed to elevate the way you think through the power of focus, persistence and mindset. From underdog in life to starring in Discovery Channel’s “Undercover Billionaire,” Glenn Stearns is a rags-to-riches story that shows what can be accomplished with grit and determination. He joins an all-star panel to inspire agents on how to leave a legacy built on kindness.

Join Us at EXPCON:

Register for EXPCON 2022 and build your future with us today from Oct. 11-14, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 84,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand and Chile and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2de4d72-b583-4f02-a3fb-1038c6f5a457