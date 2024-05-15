NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Expensify on November 29, 2023 with a Class Period pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about November 11, 2021 (the “IPO” or “Offering”). Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Expensify have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

Expensify provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the U.S. and internationally. The Company’s platform purportedly enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel, and Expensify offers track and submit plans for individuals.

On October 15, 2021, Expensify filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which, after several amendments, was declared effective by the SEC on November 9, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”).

On or about November 11, 2021, pursuant to the Offering Documents, Expensify conducted its IPO, selling 9.73 million shares priced at $27.00 per share.

On November 12, 2021, Expensify filed a prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement (the “Prospectus” and, together with the Registration Statement, the “Offering Documents”).

According to the filed complaint, the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and was not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Specifically, the Offering Documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Expensify’s revenue growth was highly susceptible to structural and macroeconomic headwinds; (ii) as a result, the Company overstated the efficacy of its business model and the likelihood it would meet the long-term growth projections touted in the Offering Documents; (iii) accordingly, the Company’s post-IPO financial position and/or business prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On June 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley downgraded Expensify to Underweight from Equal-weight, citing structural headwinds and the Company’s risk-reward profile.

On this news, Expensify’s stock price fell $0.45 per share, or 6.28%, to close at $6.72 per share on June 12, 2023.

Then, on August 8, 2023, Expensify issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Among other items, Expensify reported GAAP EPS of -$0.14, missing consensus estimate of -$0.07, and revenue of $38.9 million, which likewise missed the consensus estimate of $41.5 million. Expensify also withdrew its previously issued revenue growth guidance. Following Expensify’s disclosures, JMP Securities downgraded the Company to Market Perform from Market Outperform.

On this news, Expensify’s stock price fell $1.69 per share, or 28.55%, to close at $4.23 per share on August 9, 2023.

Finally, after the market closed on November 7, 2023, Expensify issued a press release announcing third quarter 2023 financial and operating results that once again missed consensus estimates amid macroeconomic headwinds. Among other items, Expensify reported a Q3 GAAP loss of $0.21 per share and a 14.1% year-over-year revenue decline.

On this news, Expensify’s stock price fell $1.07 per share, or 36.89%, to close at $1.83 per share on November 8, 2023.

As of the time this Complaint was filed, Expensify’s securities continue to trade below the $27 per share Offering price, damaging investors.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Expensify, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

