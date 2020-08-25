EXPERIENCE AUTHENTIC MALTA

STAY IN A FARMHOUSE, HISTORIC PALAZZO OR VILLA

New York, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — There are many ways one can visit Malta, the hidden gem of the Mediterranean. while staying safe and comfortable during these uncertain times. Visitors can explore the archipelago’s sister islands of Malta, Gozo, and Comino by living like a local. Providing a more authentic experience, one can rent historic farmhouses in Gozo or luxurious palazzos and villas in Malta. Friends, couples, or families traveling together are able to avoid the risks of sharing space with other guests. These private stays also provide guests with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in local culture and cuisine.

Gozo Farmhouses

Gozo itself has retained a charming authenticity. Gozo is small compared to its sister island of Malta, with beautiful beaches and coves, world-class diving, historic sites, including the city of Vittoriosa and the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Ġgantija Temples. Everything is only a short drive away. Farm to table cuisine IS Gozo, either opting for shopping at the local markets for Gozatan specialties or enjoying the many neighborhood restaurants. There is a wide range of farmhouses, most with modern amenities, private pools and stunning views. For more information about Gozo farmhouses visit here.

Private Chef Services

These farmhouse kitchens can be pre-stocked with wonderful fresh local ingredients or one can enjoy gourmet meals cooked by a private local chef. Menus are changed frequently according to season, availability, or the chef’s impulse. For more information, private chef services available in Gozo visit here.

Malta

The Maltese islands are steeped in 7000 years of history. Valletta, the Capital, also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is an ideal place to rent a luxurious palazzo, villa, or apartment. Guests staying in one of these unique and often historical private accommodations, often with wonderful views, can enjoy modern amenities and some even have private swimming pools, private gyms, and saunas. The best way to get around and explore Valletta, the European Capital of Culture 2018, is on foot. Explore the many cultural sites, boutiques, local restaurants, and get a taste of the thriving nightlife. For more information on villas in Malta, visit here.

Mdina

Mdina, Malta’s first capital, is an ancient walled city with a mix of medieval and baroque architecture.. A timeless place with cultural and religious treasures everywhere, perfect for exploring by foot. Perched on a hilltop, Mdina enjoys beautiful panoramic views of the Mediterranean.

Safety Measures for Tourists

Malta has produced an online brochure, which outlines all the safety measures and procedures that the Maltese government has put into place for all hotels, bars, restaurants, clubs, beaches based on social distancing and testing.

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta built by the proud Knights of St. John is one of the UNESCO sights and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife, and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. For more information on Malta, visit www.visitmalta.com.

About Gozo

Gozo’s colors and flavors are brought out by the radiant skies above it and the blue sea which surrounds its spectacular coast, which is simply waiting to be discovered. Steeped in myth, Gozo is thought to be the legendary Calypso’s isle of Homer’s Odyssey – a peaceful, mystical backwater. Baroque churches and old stone farmhouses dot the countryside. Gozo’s rugged landscape and spectacular coastline await exploration with some of the Mediterranean’s best dive sites.

About Mdina

The town of Mdina, with its timeless character, has a history tracing back more than 4000 years. Tradition says that here in 60 A.D. that St. Paul the Apostle is said to have lived after being shipwrecked on the islands. The grotto known as Fuori le Mura, where he presumably resided, is now known as St. Paul’s Grotto in Rabat. Lamplit by night and referred to as “the silent city”, Mdina is fascinating to visit for its cultural and religious sites.

