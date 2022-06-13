EXPERIENCE CAMPS LAUNCHES #OfferOptOut PETITION, ENCOURAGING COMPANIES TO OFFER AN OPT-OUT EMAIL FOR FATHER’S DAY & OTHER HOLIDAYS

Breaking News
Westport, CT, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via NGO Wire) The onslaught of promotional emails encouraging one to treat their mom/dad/caregiver/sibling/spouse/etc. to a special [insert holiday] gift can bring up difficult emotions for grievers.  That’s why Experience Camps for grieving children launched #OfferOptOut last Mother’s Day; this petition encourages companies to offer an option for customers to opt-out of holiday emails. 

With Father’s Day approaching, Experience Camps hopes to shed light on this often-overlooked issue. The goal of #OfferOptOut is to motivate companies to make the experience of grief a tiny bit less painful by sending an email that allows their customer base to opt-out of any holiday email they wish. 

Companies such as OpenTable, Canva, and Etsy have already made the pledge. 

Once #OfferOptOut reaches 10,000 signatures, Experience Camps will share the petition with the top 50 consumer-facing Fortune 500 companies inviting them to create this policy and help support grieving people everywhere. Between their petition being circulated on Change.org and Care2, Experience Camps has already reached almost 6,000 signatures.

“Hopefully, we’ll soon see opt-outs for Father’s Day, Valentine’s Day, even pet-related communications – with the potential to opt back in should someone’s feelings or life circumstances shift,” Jesse Moss, Experience Camps Senior Marketing Manager, said. 

“Holidays and observances give brands a special chance to make a connection bigger than the product they’re trying to sell. By offering customers the opportunity to opt-out of these promotional emails, companies let customers know that they truly value their relationship. As a result, customers are likely to feel more loyalty to the company. It’s a win-win.”

Those wanting to support #OfferOptOut can sign the petition at Change.org/OptOut2022. 

ABOUT EXPERIENCE CAMPS 

Experience Camps (www.experiencecamps.org) is a nonprofit that champions the nation’s 5.6 million U.S. children who will experience the death of a parent or sibling by the time they reach 18. We run a network of no-cost camps that help grieving children thrive by building their coping resources, confidence, and resilience so they can experience a life rich with possibility. Our content helps to establish a more grief-smart culture for all of us.

