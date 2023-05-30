The Augustine Institute presents a new audio drama on St. Joan of Arc

Greenwood Village, Colorado, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Augustine Institute has harnessed the power of storytelling through its award-winning audio dramas to present the life of Joan of Arc, a 17-year-old peasant girl who led the French army to decisive victories in one of the longest and bloodiest wars in history.

In the new 10-part audio drama The Victory of Joan of Arc, listeners will experience the astonishing true story of how Joan followed a call from God to drive the English out of France and see the rightful king placed on the throne. She confounded the strategies of the most skilled military leaders and navigated political obstacles with the single-minded purpose of fulfilling her mission.

Listeners will enjoy a new level of storytelling in Christian entertainment through The Victory of Joan of Arc and other acclaimed Augustine Institute audio dramas, whether as a family, on a daily commute, or before bed to wind down. Through rich dialogue, original music, and custom sound effects, The Victory of Joan of Arc brings this true story to life and inspires the Christian imagination.

“The story of Joan of Arc is one of the most powerful stories of the saints. As with all the saints, there is a common theme: respond to God’s call, no matter what happens,” said Paul McCusker, writer and director. “My hope is for us to remember that Joan was placed in her time to love and serve her Savior. She did. May the same be said of us!”

Experience The Victory of Joan of Arc for free on FORMED.org, the Amen app, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Learn more about the Augustine Institute’s collection of award-winning audio dramas at AIRTheatre.org.

About the Augustine Institute: The Augustine Institute is a Catholic educational apostolate based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Founded in 2005, the Augustine Institute exists to help Catholics understand, live, and share their faith through initiatives like Amen, FORMED, the Graduate School of Theology, Word of Life, and others.

