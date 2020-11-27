Breaking News
Experience the fast-paced exciting life of an emergency room nurse in ‘Trauma Drama’

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Kat Peluso pulls from her own real-life experience to present a fictionalized look at the healthcare field

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A fictionalized journey, written in a journalistic manner, “Trauma Drama: Life in a State of Emergency” (published by Archway Publishing) by Kat Peluso shares a young emergency room nurse’s life and how she embraces the ups and downs along with the wide range of emotions that accompanies saving lives.

 

Following Goldie Fisher’s through her days and nights working in a level one trauma center, the book shows the fast-paced nature of the job. The nurse craves the excitement and complex situations that accompany working in the ER. She is in awe of the dedication and skills of the emergency medical team she is so grateful to have as her mentors. Goldie experiences things she has never seen before, and some she never thought actually existed. The story covers many events over Goldie’s years of working with her extended family of doctors, nurses and paramedics.

 

Aiming to give readers “a glimpse of highly skilled professionals who provide exceptional and compassionate care in a highly stressful environment,” Peluso hopes that readers see “The dedication and passion of the medical professionals to be the ‘best of the best’ at saving lives.”

 

“Trauma Drama” is available for purchase on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Trauma-Drama-Life-State-Emergency-ebook/dp/B08KXSNK6X.

 

“Trauma Drama”

By Kat Peluso

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 132 pages | ISBN 9781480892194

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 132 pages | ISBN 9781480892217

E-Book | 132 pages | ISBN 9781480892200

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Kat Peluso is a registered nurse who has been practicing for over 40 years. After working in one of the busiest ERs in her area, she went on to be a nurse manager, critical care educator, supervisor, site administrator and acting director of nursing. Today, Peluso continues her passion for helping others by providing care at sporting and concert venues, and teaching life support classes. “Trauma Drama” is her first book.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

