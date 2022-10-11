Tampa, Florida, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncology informatics company, Inspirata, is pleased to announce the recent addition of a new key member to the company’s leadership team. Effective October 3rd, 2022, Laurie Smith has joined as Vice President of Product Strategy – Clinical Trial Matching.

Laurie will be primarily focused on enhancing Inspirata’s suite of clinical trial matching solutions. This includes combining insights from her own industry experiences with feedback from the market to inform product strategy and refine market positioning.

“I look forward to collaborating with Sales, Marketing, Product Design and Software Development to ensure future product enhancements are well aligned with market requirements and solve our customers’ most pressing issues related to matching oncology patients to clinical trials,” said Laurie Smith in relation to her new role.

On top of her strong enthusiasm for applications of AI and NLP technology in clinical decision support, Laurie brings a wealth of first-hand clinical research and patient pre-screening experience. Most recently, Laurie was a Vice President for Clinical Research Services at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Prior to that, she had served for three decades at prominent healthcare institutions, such as AMITA Health, Rush University Medical Center, University of Chicago, Siteman Cancer Center Clinical Trials Office, and Washington University Medical Center.

“We are delighted to have someone of Laurie Smith’s caliber and experience step into this critical role,” said Satish Sanan, CEO of Inspirata. “We are confident we have found the right leader to centralize our subject matter expertise in the clinical research area, serve as an influential product evangelist, and oversee our new Advisory Board for Inspirata’s clinical trial matching solutions.”

Laurie has a Master’s degree in Management and Leadership from Webster University where she also served as an Adjunct Faculty Instructor between 1993 and 2002. At various points in time, she was a member of the Schulman Associates Institutional Review Board, Rush University Cancer Research Committee, University of Chicago Cancer Center Scientific Review Committee, Washington University Protocol Review and Monitoring Committee, CALGB CRA Core Committee, and CALGB Audit Committee.

