Breaking News
Home / Top News / Experienced Healthcare Leader Oenone Duroe Joins Inspirata as General Manager, Europe

Experienced Healthcare Leader Oenone Duroe Joins Inspirata as General Manager, Europe

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Tampa, Florida, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cancer informatics and digital pathology solution provider Inspirata announced today the appointment of Oenone Duroe to the company’s leadership team. Effective January 1st, 2020, Mrs. Duroe will serve as General Manager, Europe.

Based in Maidenhead, UK, she will oversee Inspirata’s operations across Northern Europe (UK, Ireland, Nordics) and the DACH region (Austria, Germany and Switzerland). Mrs. Duroe previously held numerous senior business development and market access positions at leading pharmaceutical, medical device and specialist consultancy companies.

“We are delighted to have someone of Oenone Duroe’s caliber and experience step up to lead our operations in Europe,” said Satish Sanan, CEO of Inspirata. “We went through a thorough external search and we are confident we have found the right leader. We are at a critical moment and, through Oenone’s strategic vision and tactical discipline, we look forward to scaling our growth and achieving our ambitious goals for 2020 and beyond.”

In addition to her solid and proven track record as an effective leader of people, projects and strategy, Oenone Duroe also brings to Inspirata her extensive knowledge of the NHS and healthcare space across multiple key European markets. Most recently, Oenone served as an external General Manager UK and Ireland for global pharmaceutical company, Daiichi-Sankyo, driving its UK organization to sustainable profitable growth. Among numerous past strategic roles, she developed reproducible reimbursement streams for Proteus Digital Healthcare, a Silicon Valley-based startup, and managed market access and launch teams across Novo Nordisk’s business. Mrs. Duroe holds a BSc in Biochemistry from Queen Mary University of London.

Oenone Duroe said, “I am honored and excited to lead Inspirata’s Europe business in solidifying its Digital Pathology leadership in key markets, as well as bringing its innovative Informatics solutions to this side of the ocean. I look forward to working with our employees, customers and their patients in making every moment matter.”

About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata®, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship. 

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. For more information, please visit www.inspirata.com or contact [email protected]

CONTACT: Emil Mladenov
Inspirata, Inc.
813-467-7616
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.