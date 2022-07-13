Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Expert Review Analyst Breaks Down the Facts for National Floors Direct

Expert Review Analyst Breaks Down the Facts for National Floors Direct

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

Expert Review Analyst Breaks Down the Facts for National Floors Direct

Bob Vila and Forbes have recently honored National Floors Direct as one of the top flooring companies in the country.
Bob Vila and Forbes have recently honored National Floors Direct as one of the top flooring companies in the country.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Two expert reviewers have examined National Floors Direct and broken down the facts that caused them to put the family-owned flooring company at the top of their lists of best companies.

Forbes Advisor and Bob Vila both named nationwide availability and the next-day installations throughout the Northeast as reasons they believe the company is worthy of honor.

“The full-service flooring company provides free in-home estimates and next-day installation service of an extensive selection of name brands,” says Forbes.

Bob Vila and Forbes have recently honored National Floors Direct as one of the top flooring companies in the country.

Bob Vila Provides Facts Behind His Ranking

Bob Vila also cites competitive pricing as why he named the company the “Best Bang for the Buck.”

 “National Floors Direct delivers effective and affordable high-quality carpet installation,” Vila says. He breaks his reasoning down further by listing these facts:

  • The company offers a $150 discount for online booking.
  • The company’s rates include a guaranteed 15 percent lower cost than competitors based on a verifiable written estimate.
  • The company doesn’t charge extra to move furniture or to provide premium padding.

Vila tells customers that carpeting typically lasts for ten years or more, so choosing a quality product from a reputable company is essential.

Forbes Provides Facts Behind Its Ranking

In addition to nationwide availability and next-day installations, Forbes lists the company’s extensive selection as another reason it chose National Floors Direct as one of the Best Flooring Companies in June 2022. The company carries carpet, luxury vinyl, hardwood, tile, laminate, and commercial flooring and has the same large selection customers would find in the showroom of a Big Box store.

Forbes also cites consistently good customer ratings and the company’s A grade with the Better Business Bureau. The magazine also likes its estimates and financing options.

“Estimates include furniture moving, premium padding, and standard stair work for free while they back them up with a low-price guarantee. The 75-year-old company also provides financing options and eco and pet-friendly offerings, but they don’t perform custom flooring work,” the Forbes Advisor says.

Other Company Facts

The founding family of National Floors Direct has been in the furniture business for 75 years. In 2005, the founders came up with a new way for customers to shop for new flooring. Rather than the customer having to measure their floors and come to the store, the company comes directly to them. The company brings its selection of name-brand flooring and its expertise to the customer’s home.

The Carpet and Rug Institute of America has certified all the company’s carpets for indoor use. Products are also Healthy Home Certified. Brands include Armstrong, Bliss, Bela Cera, Bruce Hardwood Floors, Coretec, Hartco, Homerwood, Indusparquet, Mohawk, Karastan, Kahrs, Shaw, Scotchgard, Silver Release, U.S. Floors, and Wear-Dated.

Contact:

Caroline Hunter
National Floors Direct
Deerfield Beach, Florida
(888) 985-1384
http://www.nationalfloorsdirect.com/

Source: National Floors Direct

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ee941f9-9159-4383-afcf-8187e2b372dd

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.