Experts from the American Institutes for Research to Present at Society for Research on Educational Effectiveness 2021 Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Arlington, Va., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the 2021 Society for Research on Educational Effectiveness (SREE) conference, being held virtually September 26-29, 2021, with a poster session occurring October 1. AIR is a platinum sponsor of the conference.

The theme of the conference is “The Fierce Urgency of Knowledge: Education Evidence for Reimagining and Reckoning,” and will bring together education researchers, policy leaders and professionals from around the country. AIR experts will present their work in several sessions across a variety of topics, including online credit recovery, instructional coaching, postsecondary readiness for English learners, evidence syntheses, distance learning interventions, and more.

A list of sessions featuring AIR experts is below. The full program can be found on the SREE conference website. Sessions will be in EDT. 

Monday, September 27

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
1E. Unconventional and Inexpensive Interventions for Improving Academic Outcomes

Paper: Can Texting Parents Improve Attendance in Elementary School? A Test of An Adaptive Messaging Strategy?
AIR Presenters/Authors: Anja Kurki, Seth Brown and Jessica Heppen

10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
2E. Teacher Professional Development

AIR Chair: Eleanor Fulbeck
Paper: Measuring the Fidelity of Implementation of Instructional Coaching: Current Approaches and New Directions
AIR Presenters/Authors: Jane Coggshall, Debbie Davidson-Gibbs and Andrew Wayne

2:45 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.
3C. The Use of Online Courses for High School Credit Recovery: Effectiveness, Implementation Considerations, and Costs

AIR Organizer: Jordan Rickles

Paper: Effect of Online Credit Recovery on Student Experiences and Initial Outcomes
AIR Presenter/Author: Jordan Rickles
Paper: Online Credit Recovery: Understanding Implementation Challenges and Student Engagement
AIR Presenter/Author: Peggy Clements
Paper: Comparing the Costs of Online and Traditional Teacher-Directed Credit Recovery Classes
AIR Presenter/Author: Drew Atchison

3G. Innovations and Applications of Quasi-Experimental Designs

Paper: Accounting for Missing Data and Differential History Threats: Comparative Interrupted Time Series (CITS) in the Time of COVID-19
AIR Presenters/Authors: Andrew Swanlund and Ryan Williams

Tuesday, September 28

1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
6E. Postsecondary Education

Paper: Impact of High School Coursework on Postsecondary Outcomes for Students with Disabilities
AIR Presenters/Authors: Burhan Ogut and Darrick Yee

Paper: Postsecondary Readiness Among English Learner Students in a Large Urban School District: Opportunities for and Participation in Accelerated Coursework
AIR Presenters/Authors: Elisabeth Davis and Ryan Eisner

2:15 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.
7C. Literacy Interventions in Elementary Grades

Paper: Effects of Literacy First Tutoring on Students’ Short-term and Long-term Academic Skills
AIR Presenters/Authors: Sarah Caverly and Ginger Stoker

4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
8D. Interventions to Support Socioemotional Learning

Paper: Scaling a Brief Self-Affirmation Mindset Intervention: Results from Year 1 of the National Randomized Controlled Trial
AIR Presenters/Authors: Trisha Borman, Rachel Garrett, So Jung Park, Cong Ye and Ji Hyun (Elaine) Yang

5:45 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
9G. Discussions on the Next Phase of Evidence Syntheses

AIR Organizer: Joshua R. Polanin

Paper: Making Evidence Synthesis Data Transparent, Reproducible, and Available
AIR Presenter/Author: Joshua R. Polanin

Paper: Incorporating Economic Evidence in Systematic Reviews in Education
AIR Presenters/Authors: Ryan Williams and Joshua R. Polanin

Paper: Exploring Effect Heterogeneity Using Meta-Regression and Machine Learning: Using PreK-12 Mathematics Interventions as a Case Example
AIR Presenters/Authors: Ryan Williams, Martyna Citkowicz, David I. Miller and Jim Lindsay

Paper:  Mapping the Pipeline of Intervention Evidence in Education
AIR Presenter/Author: Laura Michaelson and David I. Miller

Wednesday, September 29

8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
10D. Pathways to College and Career Success: Longitudinal Outcomes of Accelerated College Credit and Career and Technical Education Programs

Paper: Indiana and Minnesota Students Who Focused on Career and Technical Education in High School: Who Are They, and What Are Their College and Employment Outcomes?
AIR Presenters/Authors: Jim Lindsay, Megan Austin and Yinmei Wan

10:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
11D. Distance Learning Approaches

Paper: A Rapid Evidence Review of Distance Learning Programs
AIR Presenters/Authors: Sarah Sahni, Joshua Polanin, Qi Zhang, Laura Michaelson, Sarah Caverly, Madeline Polese and Ji Hyun (Elaine) Yang

Friday, October 1

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Poster Sessions: Early Childhood Education

Virtual Pipeline Poster: Understanding the Costs and Effects of a Statewide Early Math Intervention: The Kentucky Mathematics Achievement Fund
AIR Presenters/Authors: Zeyu Xu, Umut Ozek and Jesse Levin

Poster Session: Research Methods

Virtual General Poster: Linking NAEP Universal Design Feature Use and Performance
AIR Presenters/Authors: Juanita Hicks, Ruhan Circi and Soo Youn Lee

 

About AIR
Established in 1946, with headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, the American Institutes for Research® (AIR®) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance to solve some of the most urgent challenges in the U.S. and around the world. We advance evidence in the areas of education, health, the workforce, human services, and international development to create a better, more equitable world. The AIR family of organizations now includes IMPAQ, Maher & Maher, and Kimetrica. For more information, visit www.air.org.

CONTACT: Dana Tofig
American Institutes for Research
202-403-6347
[email protected]

