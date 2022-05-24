Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Experts from the American Institutes for Research to Present at the 2022 AcademyHealth Annual Research Meeting

Experts from the American Institutes for Research to Present at the 2022 AcademyHealth Annual Research Meeting

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Arlington, Va., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present several sessions at the upcoming AcademyHealth 2022 Annual Research Meeting (ARM), June 4-7 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. AIR is a Bronze Sponsor of this year’s meeting, which has the theme, “Leading with Evidence in a Time of Change.”

AcademyHealth is the professional home and leading national organization for health services researchers and policymakers, as well as health care practitioners and stakeholders. The ARM focuses on new research, innovative methods, diverse data sources and how to use them, and robust discussions about the effect of health services research on health policy and practice.

Presentations from AIR experts will cover a wide array of topics, including advancing equity; patient engagement and patient-centered outcomes research; human-centered design and care integration for dual eligible individuals; unmet social needs; telehealth use during the pandemic; rural hospital financial distress and Medicare Advantage market share; and veterans’ care patterns and experiences.

AIR presentations and posters are listed below, and all presentation times are in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The full conference website is available at https://academyhealth.org/ARM.

Sunday, June 5

2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
Location: Washington Convention Center – Exhibit Hall E, Level 2

Using Human Centered Design to Understand the Experiences of Dually Eligible Individuals: Lessons from Lived Experience
Poster Session: High Cost, High Need Populations

AIR presenters/authors: Melissa Hafner, Brandy Farrar, Karin Johnson, Sarah Pedersen, Katherine Allen, Talia Fish and Faizah Pirzada

Factors Correlated with Veterans’ Reliance on VA Health Care
Poster Session: High Cost, High Need Populations

AIR presenters/authors: Abigail Woodroffe and Siying Liu

 

Monday, June 6

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Location: Washington Convention Center – Exhibit Hall E, Level 2

Telehealth Use During the Pandemic Among District of Columbia Medicaid Beneficiaries with Substance Use Disorder or Serious Mental Illness
Poster Session: Mental Health and Substance Use

AIR presenters/authors: Rekha Varghese, Brandy Farrar, Siying Liu, Lauren-Ashley Daley, Xiaowen Liu and Gowthami Putumbaka

Co-Occurring Unmet Social Needs and Poor Health Among Adults Aged 50 and Over
Poster Session: Social Determinants and Social Needs

AIR presenter/author: Siying Liu

Experience of Veterans with VA and Non-VA Providers
Poster Session: Addressing Patient and Customer Preferences and Needs

AIR presenters/authors: Siying Liu and Abigail Woodroffe

9:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.
Location: Marriott Marquis Washington DC – Liberty Salons I/J/K

Prolonged Operative Duration Was Associated with an Increased Risk of Postoperative Dementia
Session: Surgical Quality

AIR presenter/author: Xi Cen

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Location: Washington Convention Center – Exhibit Hall E, Level 2

Medicare Advantage Penetration and the Financial Distress of Rural Hospitals
Poster Session: Medicare

AIR presenters/authors: Siying Liu and Guido Cataife

How Study Teams Manage Different Viewpoints and Priorities in Patient-Centered Outcomes Research: Results from Quantitative Case Studies
Poster Session: Patient-Centered Research

AIR presenters/authors: Maureen Maurer, Tandrea Hilliard-Boone and Karen Frazier

 

About AIR
Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health and the workforce. AIR’s work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.

CONTACT: Dana Tofig
American Institutes for Research
202-403-6347
dtofig@air.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.