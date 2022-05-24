Experts from the American Institutes for Research to Present at the 2022 AcademyHealth Annual Research Meeting

Arlington, Va., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present several sessions at the upcoming AcademyHealth 2022 Annual Research Meeting (ARM), June 4-7 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. AIR is a Bronze Sponsor of this year’s meeting, which has the theme, “Leading with Evidence in a Time of Change.”

AcademyHealth is the professional home and leading national organization for health services researchers and policymakers, as well as health care practitioners and stakeholders. The ARM focuses on new research, innovative methods, diverse data sources and how to use them, and robust discussions about the effect of health services research on health policy and practice.

Presentations from AIR experts will cover a wide array of topics, including advancing equity; patient engagement and patient-centered outcomes research; human-centered design and care integration for dual eligible individuals; unmet social needs; telehealth use during the pandemic; rural hospital financial distress and Medicare Advantage market share; and veterans’ care patterns and experiences.

AIR presentations and posters are listed below, and all presentation times are in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The full conference website is available at https://academyhealth.org/ARM.

Sunday, June 5

2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Location: Washington Convention Center – Exhibit Hall E, Level 2

Using Human Centered Design to Understand the Experiences of Dually Eligible Individuals: Lessons from Lived Experience

Poster Session: High Cost, High Need Populations

AIR presenters/authors: Melissa Hafner, Brandy Farrar, Karin Johnson, Sarah Pedersen, Katherine Allen, Talia Fish and Faizah Pirzada

Factors Correlated with Veterans’ Reliance on VA Health Care

Poster Session: High Cost, High Need Populations

AIR presenters/authors: Abigail Woodroffe and Siying Liu

Monday, June 6

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Location: Washington Convention Center – Exhibit Hall E, Level 2

Telehealth Use During the Pandemic Among District of Columbia Medicaid Beneficiaries with Substance Use Disorder or Serious Mental Illness

Poster Session: Mental Health and Substance Use

AIR presenters/authors: Rekha Varghese, Brandy Farrar, Siying Liu, Lauren-Ashley Daley, Xiaowen Liu and Gowthami Putumbaka

Co-Occurring Unmet Social Needs and Poor Health Among Adults Aged 50 and Over

Poster Session: Social Determinants and Social Needs

AIR presenter/author: Siying Liu

Experience of Veterans with VA and Non-VA Providers

Poster Session: Addressing Patient and Customer Preferences and Needs

AIR presenters/authors: Siying Liu and Abigail Woodroffe

9:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

Location: Marriott Marquis Washington DC – Liberty Salons I/J/K

Prolonged Operative Duration Was Associated with an Increased Risk of Postoperative Dementia

Session: Surgical Quality

AIR presenter/author: Xi Cen

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Washington Convention Center – Exhibit Hall E, Level 2

Medicare Advantage Penetration and the Financial Distress of Rural Hospitals

Poster Session: Medicare

AIR presenters/authors: Siying Liu and Guido Cataife

How Study Teams Manage Different Viewpoints and Priorities in Patient-Centered Outcomes Research: Results from Quantitative Case Studies

Poster Session: Patient-Centered Research

AIR presenters/authors: Maureen Maurer, Tandrea Hilliard-Boone and Karen Frazier

