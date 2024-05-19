Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of profiles of potential running mates for presidential candidate Donald Trump on the 2024 Republican Party ticket.
A possible frontrunner on former President Trump’s running mate shortlist has a major “downside” that could make his potential selection a bad bet, multiple campaign and election experts told Fox News Digital.
The horse race among those hoping to be named Trump’s running mate continu
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Experts reveal major ‘downside’ to potential Trump VP pick: ‘No wow factor’ - May 19, 2024
- Balance of power: Vulnerable Dems look to differentiate themselves from unpopular Biden - May 19, 2024
- Maryland governor signs Biden-inspired bill establishing ‘Center for Firearm Violence Prevention’ - May 18, 2024