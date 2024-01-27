Texas is battling President Biden in the courts and on the ground over illegal immigration at the southern border.
The Lone Star State defied the Biden administration this week after the Supreme Court granted an emergency appeal to allow federal officials to cut razor wire Gov. Greg Abbott ordered to be installed at the southern border.
The Republican governor responded to the court by posting pictures of the Texas National Guard bolstering the border, declaring on Wednesday tha
