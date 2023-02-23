Expeto’s NeXtworking® platform is optimally hosted on Intel based end-to-end architecture and provides “Enterprise First” 4G/5G connectivity to edge devices running on Intel technologies.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Expeto, Inc. , which delivers Enterprise First® networking over private and public mobile networks, today announced that it is working with Intel to support enterprise 4G/5G network-powered connectivity for a wide range of industry verticals. The effort benefits medium to large enterprises that want a complete solution (i.e., cloud hosting of network workloads, mobile networks, remote edge computing devices and vertical application partnerships) to deliver business outcomes such as increased productivity, reduced carbon footprint and improved worker safety. Expeto’s NeXtworking platform is available as a PaaS-based service running end-to-end on Intel powered private and hyperscale clouds and provides connectivity to smart edge devices running on Intel architecture.

The Expeto and Intel collaboration has already demonstrated outcomes for electric utility and automotive OEM customers. Expeto enterprise 4G/5G networks coupled with Intel Xeon processors and Smart Edge software enabled a smart grid in Oregon that integrated and dynamically allocated zero carbon electricity produced by distributed energy resources for an electric utility. ( https://www.expeto.io/pge-expeto-grid-modernization/ ) The collaboration has also benefited a leading car manufacturer building software defined connected vehicles, giving IT teams full control over 4G/5G networking from vehicles to Intel powered cloud hosted applications (e.g., telematics, predictive maintenance, 3D mapping and infotainment media servers).

Expeto and Intel plan to work together on a multi-access edge computing architecture using Intel Smart Edge building blocks and deliver additional edge services to Expeto’s global customers.

Michael Anderson, CEO of Expeto, said “We have been collaborating with Intel OEM and ecosystem partners for a long time. By working with Intel, we will redouble our direct collaboration focused on delivering productivity, worker safety, customer satisfaction and carbon footprint reduction outcomes through the application of enterprise 4G/5G networks and edge computing technologies. Furthermore, with Intel’s ecosystem we get cloud platforms that are fine-tuned to hosted network workloads like ours to benefit our customers.”

Caroline Chan, Intel VP and GM Network Business Incubator Division said, “As enterprises simplify their IT/OT stack they will experience the full benefits of public and private 5G environments. Working with Expeto to integrate Intel Xeon processors, Intel FlexRAN software and Intel Smart Edge building blocks into their platform delivers the flexibility, performance, intelligence and reliability enterprises need to realize their business transformation goals.”

About Expeto

Expeto makes it easy for enterprises to extend private networks via any type of cellular connectivity and continue to operate just one mobile network that devices and people can move seamlessly across. The company goes to market via MNOs and network vendor partners as well as direct, powering next-gen networking use cases for large, multi-site, mission-critical businesses in industries that include utilities, mining, connected vehicles, agriculture, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing and more. Expeto has investments from Evok Innovations, Lavrock Ventures, Mistral Venture Partners, Samsung Next and Sorenson Capital. It is based in Vancouver, Canada with U.S. headquarters in Portland, Oregon, and research and development offices in San Francisco and Luxembourg. For more information, please visit https://expeto.io .

