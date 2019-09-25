Explainer: Does a formal impeachment inquiry change anything for Trump?

The U.S. House of Representatives made headlines by formally launching an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump, but there is debate among experts about the significance of the announcement.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- House passes bill that would allow banks to work with cannabis companies - September 25, 2019
- Iran demands U.S. ‘pay more’ for a wider deal - September 25, 2019
- U.S. House intel panel chair Schiff says whistleblower complaint disturbing - September 25, 2019