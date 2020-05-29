Bankers and investors fear China’s push to impose national security laws on Hong Kong threaten the city’s future as an international financial centre. If it gets to that stage, Beijing’s move will come at a cost for China’s economy.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- UK, US, Australia and Canada scold China over Hong Kong law - May 29, 2020
- China says Canada is an accomplice of U.S. in Huawei case - May 29, 2020
- Explainer: How important is Hong Kong to China as a free finance hub? - May 29, 2020