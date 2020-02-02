Explainer: How the path to the Democratic presidential nomination is different in 2020

The Democratic Party will officially nominate a 2020 presidential candidate at its convention in July, a process that begins on Monday with the Iowa caucuses and ends with the Puerto Rico primary in June.
