Explainer: What happens next after UK PM Johnson loses Brexit vote?

Britain’s parliament voted to withhold its approval of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal on Saturday, triggering another law that requires him to request a delay to the country’s departure from the European Union.
