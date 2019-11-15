Explainer: Why is Alibaba listing in Hong Kong?

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is set to price its first share sale in Hong Kong next week, raising up to $13.4 billion in what will be the largest deal in the city since 2010 and the world’s biggest ever cross-border secondary listing.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong and China condemn attack on justice secretary as protests paralyze city - November 15, 2019
- U.S. defense chief rejects Amazon’s accusations of bias in cloud contract - November 15, 2019
- Pentagon’s Esper says crucial South Korea pay more for U.S. troops - November 15, 2019