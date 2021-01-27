Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Explore the dangerous side of the sports world with reporter Blake Brennon in new murder mystery novel

Explore the dangerous side of the sports world with reporter Blake Brennon in new murder mystery novel

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Don Alexander announces publication of ‘That Rock Don’t Roll’

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following a cheerleader’s murder, investigative sports reporter Blake Brennon is called to assist on the case, but things get personal with a beautiful deputy sheriff as events take a dangerous turn in “That Rock Don’t Roll” (published by Archway Publishing) by Don Alexander.

 

When he’s asked to help, Blake is happy to as he has always felt protective of cheerleaders and he figures he can get the inside scoop about what happened. As he works alongside Petula, the beautiful deputy sheriff, he begins to wonder if she is interested in him or if she is using him. Rife with danger and death, the case’s conclusion can’t come too soon for Blake.

 

Alexander wants his readers to consider that “there is a lot more to your sports teams than what you see and hear. A lot more.”

 

“That Rock Don’t Roll” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/That-Rock-Dont-Roll-Alexander/dp/1480894931.

 

“That Rock Don’t Roll”

By Don Alexander

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 306 pages | ISBN 9781480894938

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 306 pages | ISBN 9781480894945

E-Book | 306 pages | ISBN 9781480894921

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Don Alexander was a sportswriter for 27 years and had his own TV show for eight. He interviewed professional, college, and high school athletes, as well as support personnel, both male and female. He also taught communications at Golden West College for nine years, all while living in Orange County, California.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Attachment

  • 51S+0Gvt8aL._SX302_BO1,204,203,200_ 
CONTACT: Marketing Services
Archway Publishing
844-669-3957
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.