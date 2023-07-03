Global Market Study on Forestry Equipment Tire: Strong Competition Facing Pneumatic Tires, with Solid Tires & Polymer-based Tires Gaining Ground
New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Forestry Equipment Tires Market Size is expected to reach a value of US$ 1.47 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2023. The global market of Forestry Equipment Tire is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.57 Billion in 2033. The growth of the market is being driven by the increasing demand for wood and wood products, coupled with the shift towards mechanization and automation in forestry operations to increase efficiency and output.
Market Introduction
The forestry industry plays a crucial role in the global economy by providing wood products and supporting environmental conservation efforts. Forestry equipment, such as skidders, forwarders, harvesters, and loaders, require specialized tires to operate efficiently in rugged and demanding terrains. Forestry equipment tires are designed to withstand harsh conditions, provide optimal traction, and minimize soil compaction. This research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global forestry equipment tires market, including market size, growth trends, key players, and future prospects.
Methodology
To gather the necessary information for this research report, a combination of primary and secondary research methods was employed. Primary research involved conducting interviews with industry experts, manufacturers, and end-users of forestry equipment tires. Secondary research involved collecting data from reliable sources such as industry reports, company websites, government publications, and trade associations. The collected data was analyzed using qualitative and quantitative techniques to derive meaningful insights.
The key factors driving market growth include:
Key Market Drivers
- Increasing demand for wood and wood products
- Shift towards mechanization and automation in forestry operations
- Growth of the construction industry
- Rising disposable incomes in developing countries
- Increasing government initiatives to promote sustainable forestry practices
Key Market Trends
- Growing demand for solid tires and polymer-based tires
- Increasing focus on tire safety and performance
- Rise of the e-forestry equipment market
- Growing popularity of retreading
Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the global forestry equipment tires market include:
- MICHELIN
- Nokian Tyres plc
- Bridgestone Corporation
- Titan International, Inc.
- Balkrishna Industries Limited
- The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.
- Qingdao Qizhou Rubber Co. Ltd.
- MAXAM TIRE INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Tianjin United Tire & Rubber International Company
Recent Developments
some recent developments of companies in the forestry equipment tires market are
- Bridgestone Corporation launched its new forestry equipment tire line, the Earthmover Radial, in 2022. The tires are designed for use on harvesters, forwarders, and skidders, and offer improved traction, durability, and fuel efficiency.
- Michelin Group introduced its new X Works Forestry tire line in 2021. The tires are designed for use on a variety of forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, and skidders, and offer improved traction, durability, and performance in wet and muddy conditions.
Market Segmentation
The global forestry equipment tires market is segmented by type, application, and region.
By Type
- Pneumatic tires
- Solid tires
- Polymer-based tires
By Application
- Harvester
- Forwarder
- Skidder
- Tree planter
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Future Outlook
The global forestry equipment tires market is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years. Technological advancements in tire manufacturing, the rising demand for sustainable forest management practices, and expanding forestry activities will be the key drivers of market growth. The market players should focus on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expansion in emerging markets to capitalize on the growing opportunities in the forestry equipment tires market.
Recommendations
- The key players in the market are advised to focus on developing innovative forestry equipment tires that offer superior performance and safety features.
- The market players are also advised to focus on expanding their product portfolio to cater to the growing demand for different types of forestry equipment tires.
- The market players are also advised to focus on expanding their distribution network to reach a wider customer base.
