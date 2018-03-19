Explosion in Austin wounds two men, FBI on scene

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) – An explosion in Austin on Sunday wounded two men, thought to be in their 20s, authorities said, as Federal Bureau of Investigation agents rushed to the scene in the Texas capital, where earlier this month three parcel bombs killed two people.
