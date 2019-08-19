Explosions in Afghanistan wound dozens on Independence Day

A series of bombings struck restaurants and public squares on Monday in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, wounding at least 34 people, officials said, as the country marked the 100th anniversary of its independence.
