According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America is anticipated to have a high adoption rate for explosive detectors, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to see the highest growth

Farmington, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Explosive Detectors market size was valued at US$ 5.97 Billion in 2022 and is to reach US$ 11.10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2030. Explosive detection is a high-tech, non-destructive method of determining whether an object is explosive. Two methods exist for locating explosives: bulk detection and trace detection. X-ray-based technologies are used to detect explosive compounds in bulk. Trace detection is a technique for locating explosives based on their chemical composition by collecting and analyzing minute quantities of explosive particles. In the security check-in section of both domestic and international airports, explosive detectors are utilized.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Explosive Detectors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition, and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

The increasing adoption of automated security equipment is anticipated to drive the market. It is used to determine whether or not small objects contain explosives. Additionally, the rise of global terrorism is anticipated to benefit the industry.

Explosive Detectors Market Recent Developments:

In September 2019, UK-based Smiths Detection and the US Transportation Security Administration has secured a contract with a valuation of USD 96.8 million to supply checkpoint CT systems. In this contract technologically advanced X-ray programme is used to identify the explosive components.

UK-based Smiths Detection and the US Transportation Security Administration has secured a contract with a valuation of USD 96.8 million to supply checkpoint CT systems. In this contract technologically advanced X-ray programme is used to identify the explosive components. In April 2019, German-based Smiths Detection’s distributor Dainippon has secured a contract with Ezeiza International Airport (Argentina) to deliver a high-speed explosives detection system.

German-based Smiths Detection’s distributor Dainippon has secured a contract with Ezeiza International Airport (Argentina) to deliver a high-speed explosives detection system. In July 2017, OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of the former Morpho global explosive trace detection (ETD) business from Smiths Group plc for $75.5 million in cash, subject to a net working capital adjustment.

Explosive Detectors Market Segmentation Analysis:

The global market for explosive detectors is segmented by technology, product type, industry vertical, and geography. Based on how they operate, the two primary types of explosive detectors are trace detectors and bulk detectors. Typically, trace detectors are used to identify objects that cannot be seen with the human eye. In contrast, bulk detectors are used to locate objects that are visible to the human eye.

Based on the kind of product, the market is classified into four groups: vehicle-mounted, handheld, robotics, and biosensors. The worldwide explosive detectors market is also segmented by industry verticals, such as military and defence, transportation and logistics, aviation, public areas, and retail, healthcare, hospitality, and institutional sectors.

Regional Outlook:

In a number of distinct vertical areas, North America is anticipated to have a high adoption rate for explosive detectors. The explosive detectors market in North America is expanding due to the increasing number of security businesses and threats. A growing number of terrorist acts and a large immigration rate are also predicted to make Europe an attractive market for explosive detectors.

During the period covered by the forecast, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to see the highest growth. China may have more bomb detectors due to the government’s increased activity. In China, the market is anticipated to expand as airport security receives greater focus. Due to the increase in terrorist activities in France, Europe will have a significant market share in the coming years.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248401/?Mode=TM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 8.2% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 5.97 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 11.10 Billion By Technology Trace Detectors, Bulk Detectors By Type Vehicle-Mounted, Handheld, Robotics, Biosensors By Vertical Military and Defense, Cargo and Transport, Aviation, Public Places, Commercial By Companies Westminster International Ltd., Analogic Corporation, Chemring group PLC, FLIR Systems, Inc., NOVO DR Ltd., L-3 Technologies, Inc., Cobham PLC, Nuctech Company Ltd., OSI Systems, Inc., Smiths Detection, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

Top Impacting Factors

The market for explosive detectors is expanding as a result of an increase in global terrorist attacks and governments’ demand for greater and more stringent security checks, particularly at crucial locations such as airports and train stations. Inasmuch as homemade explosives and the possibility that the device may not function have a negative impact on public safety and market expansion, these factors have a negative impact on public safety and market expansion. On the other hand, stringent government regulations on safety precautions in hazardous locations are projected to generate favorable growth opportunities for the explosive detector market.

Increase in terror activities

As the frequency of terrorist attacks increases around the world, it is now a requirement that everyone’s belongings be inspected before they may enter a public event, such as an award presentation or a conference of prominent individuals. This action is taken to reduce the likelihood of future attacks. As the frequency of terrorist strikes increases each year, it has become crucial to safeguard vital locations. This has made it necessary to screen objects in public spaces and at public meetings. Terrorists continue to pose a concern, thus bomb detectors are now widely acknowledged and utilized.

Government regulations for enhanced and effective security

The market for explosive detectors is anticipated to expand due to the increased construction and development of critical buildings such as airports and train stations in both developing and developed nations, as well as the fact that governments around the world are mandating the installation of explosive detectors to reduce the risk of dangerous situations.

Disadvantages and hazards in using lasers for explosives detection and improvised explosives

The laser explosive detectors are too large and unstable for field application. In addition, LASER-powered devices are prohibitively expensive. These detectors may also detonate the explosive while it is being examined. This may result in the death of a person.

Explosive Detectors Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Westminster International Ltd., Analogic Corporation, Chemring Group PLC, FLIR Systems, Inc., NOVO DR Ltd., L-3 Technologies, Inc., Cobham PLC, Nuctech Company Ltd., OSI Systems, Inc., Smiths Detection, and Others.

By Technology

Trace Detectors

Bulk Detectors

By Product Type

Vehicle-Mounted

Handheld

Robotics

Biosensors

By Vertical

Military and Defense

Cargo and Transport

Aviation

Public Places

Commercial

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Cloud Orchestration Market – The Global Cloud Orchestration Market Size Was Valued At $14,985.00 Million In 2022 And Is Projected To Reach $105,071.00 Million By 2030, Registering A CAGR Of 21.4%. North America dominates the cloud orchestration market share. The cloud orchestration market growth in this region is due to the rising awareness of cloud orchestration in various verticals such as BFSI and Telecom.

The Global Cloud Orchestration Market Size Was Valued At $14,985.00 Million In 2022 And Is Projected To Reach $105,071.00 Million By 2030, Registering A CAGR Of 21.4%. North America dominates the cloud orchestration market share. The cloud orchestration market growth in this region is due to the rising awareness of cloud orchestration in various verticals such as BFSI and Telecom. Cloud Telephony Service Market – Cloud Telephony Service Market was valued at USD 24.70 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 66.98 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.28% over the forecast period 2022-2030. North America is expected to dominate the cloud telephony services market due to significant adoption of cloud-based services in the region. The United States and Canada are the major market-leading countries across North America.

Cloud Telephony Service Market was valued at USD 24.70 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 66.98 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.28% over the forecast period 2022-2030. North America is expected to dominate the cloud telephony services market due to significant adoption of cloud-based services in the region. The United States and Canada are the major market-leading countries across North America. Cloud Discovery Market – The Cloud Discovery Market size was valued at USD 728.9 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2382.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2022 to 2030. North America is expected to be the dominant region during the forecast period due to the rapidly growing demand for cloud-based technologies in the region. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada have the highest number of vendors providing cloud-based solutions to end users and are expected to support market growth in the region.

The Cloud Discovery Market size was valued at USD 728.9 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2382.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2022 to 2030. North America is expected to be the dominant region during the forecast period due to the rapidly growing demand for cloud-based technologies in the region. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada have the highest number of vendors providing cloud-based solutions to end users and are expected to support market growth in the region. Oil And Gas Data Monetization Market – Global Oil And Gas Data Monetization Market Size Are Expected To Reach US$ 65.12 Bn By 2029, At A CAGR Of 16.45% During The Forecast Period. North America holds 34% of the global market share and is expected to continue to dominate throughout the forecast period. Growing oil production and shale gas activities, which are expected to increase demand for indirect data monetization to achieve superior operational efficiencies, are fueling the growth of the oil and gas data monetization market in the region.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us at anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com