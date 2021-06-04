Breaking News
Expressing Gratitude to Respiratory Therapy Professionals

New PSA Video Highlights Respiratory Therapy as Essential to Patient Care

Irving, Texas, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Respiratory disease is nothing new. Since the days of 1918 Flu, through pulmonary tuberculosis, SARS and H1N1, and even Katrina, respiratory therapy has been there for them all. Together we’ve faced events challenging our lung health. And respiratory therapists were there, working to save lives.

Most recently you’ve heard of their heroic efforts working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are an essential part of the critical care teams helping all patients. With their unique skills and expertise, they are managing the ventilators, dedicating their lives to helping save their patients.

Because of this, the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) developed a PSA video to highlight the profession and the work respiratory therapists do each day. It also serves as a call to express our gratitude to these health care professionals, asking our community to take time to thank a respiratory therapist.

“The COVID-19 pandemic brought the respiratory therapy profession into our community’s forefront like never before,” said AARC President and CEO Sheri Tooley, BSRT, RRT-NPS, CPFT, AE-C, FAARC. “Like many health care professionals working on the front lines of the pandemic, respiratory therapists worked tirelessly and selflessly to help patients everywhere. They are essential to patients in all care settings. They provide unique, specialized skills to the patients they care for. And for that, we say thank you. Thank you to respiratory therapists everywhere for your commitment to saving lives every day.”

The AARC asks that you share this video on your broadcast and social channels. It is our hope that this video will help increase community awareness of the profession and highlight the essential role the respiratory therapist has played in patient care, during COVID-19 and beyond.

  • :30 PSA Video – English (YouTube link)
  • :30 PSA Video – Spanish (YouTube link)
  • Our PSA is also available on the NAB Spot Center as “Thank a Respiratory Therapist (AARC)”

###

About the AARC
Founded in 1947, the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) is the leading national and international professional association for respiratory care. We encourage and promote professional excellence, advance the science and practice of respiratory care, and advocate for patients, their families, the public, the profession, and the respiratory therapist. Supporting more than 40,000 members worldwide, the AARC is a not-for-profit professional association headquartered in Irving, TX. Learn more about us at www.aarc.org.

CONTACT: Heather Willden
American Association for Respiratory Care - Irving, TX
9724074657
[email protected]

