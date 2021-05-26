Exterior Wall System Mortar Market to hit $390 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Some of the major exterior wall system market players are Saint-Gobain S.A., The Dow Company, Sika Group, LafargeHolcim Ltd, SIKA Group, Boral limited, and Owens Corning.

Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the exterior wall system market which estimates the market valuation for exterior wall system will cross US$ 390 billion by 2027. Increasing spending on housing/commercial infrastructure will propel the industry growth.

Non-ventilated exterior wall system market will witness around 7.5% CAGR. The rich aesthetics of these systems will have an opportunistic line for product demand in the segment over the coming years. Non-ventilated vapor-tight system with the advantage of a slimmer design, high-quality insulation, and noise damping property will witness robust growth in commercial and industrial infrastructure applications by 2027. Further, the growing need to improve the energy efficiency of buildings will also surge product demand for cladding applications in the sector during the forecast period.

Vinyl material holds over 20% share in exterior wall system market volume and are continuously gaining attention across the globe due to their numerous advantages. These systems provide advanced aesthetic value, better weathering, and non-fading characteristics. Improved resistance to peeling, rotting, blistering, flaking, cracking, chipping, corroding, and excessive fading makes them most suitable for exterior wall applications. Further, their huge availability in numerous designs and patterns will induce a significant growth potential in the industry landscape.

Exterior wall system industry application in industrial building is likely to witness 7.7% CAGR from 2021 to 2027. Growth in the segment is associated with increasing industrial construction and infrastructure projects across the emerging economies. Further, FDI inflow in developing countries coupled with standardization in the construction and building industry will propel exterior wall system market growth in the sector. For instance, the EU is actively implementing policies to strengthen economic ties with developing countries, particularly in Africa, where infrastructure needs are high.

North America exterior wall system market is predicted to hold around 30% share by 2027. Increasing per capita income and the quality of life across the region allow their citizens to make fair expenditures for their residential infrastructure. This is because the apartment developers across the region seek growth in suburban and secondary markets and with nuclear-family increasing in numbers, developers repeatedly construct apartments, flats, and society, in turn, limiting their ability to provide with best furnished facilities at minimum constrains.

The development of innovative and sustainable materials can encourage customers (especially in the U.S.) to rebuild/renovate buildings. These regions are highly adaptive to the latest technologies, such as electrochromic glazing, whose light transmission properties are altered when voltage, light, or heat is applied and are therefore expected to achieve higher product penetration rates in commercial and private sectors, which will have a positive impact on market growth.

Some major findings of exterior wall system market report include:

Rising per capita expenditure for residential infrastructure will positively encourage the revenue generation.

Favorable government regulations & programs supporting the construction of green buildings will drive exterior wall system industry growth.

Government investments and initiatives to fuel the growth in infrastructure and real-estate project will positively impact product penetration.

Major exterior wall system market players comprise Saint-Gobain S.A., The Dow Company, Sika Group, LafargeHolcim Ltd, SIKA Group, Boral limited, and Owens Corning.

Key strategies implemented by major manufacturers to strengthen their competitive edge in the market include geographic expansion, product innovation, partnerships, mergers, and joint ventures.

