Exterro’s FTK Forensic Toolkit Sets a New Standard for Innovation and Performance, Securing Gold Awards for Both Digital Forensics and Computer Forensics

PORTLAND, Ore., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exterro, a leading data risk management software company and a trailblazer in digital forensics, has earned two Gold Globee® awards at the 20th Annual 2024 Globee Cybersecurity Awards. Exterro’s industry leading FTK Forensic Toolkit was named the Globee winner in two separate categories: Digital Forensics and Computer Forensic Solutions.

The Globee Cybersecurity Awards, in their 20th year, aim to acknowledge individuals, organizations, products, and initiatives that have displayed unparalleled excellence in safeguarding digital systems, networks, and data. The recognition of Exterro’s FTK Forensic Toolkit solidifies Exterro’s status as the industry leader in digital forensics software.

Renowned for its speed, stability, and ease of use, Exterro FTK Forensic Toolkit addresses the intricate challenges of computer and mobile forensics with the fastest scalable processing engine. It offers repeatable, defensible full-disk image collection, processing, and review capabilities. The latest release of FTK Forensic Toolkit includes multiple advanced features that are unique in the industry, including automatic artifact categorization, visual filters that help investigators pinpoint where to begin their analysis, multimedia thumbnail review, and a powerful interactive timeline visualization tool allowing users to compare data from different devices or different time periods and click on those artifacts to dig deeper into the evidence.

The Globee Awards judging panel, comprised of cybersecurity professionals and experts, recognized the FTK Forensic Toolkit’s ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions and drive positive outcomes for cybersecurity professionals.

“We are honored to have secured not just one, but two Globee Gold awards for the Exterro FTK Forensic Toolkit,” said Bobby Balachandran, founder and CEO of Exterro. “We’ve worked hard to make this product the fastest, most powerful solution on the market, designing a new user interface that even non-technical users can navigate easily, and adding a host of advanced, fully integrated tools to accelerate forensic workflows and help investigators close cases more quickly.”

For more information about Exterro’s award-winning FTK Forensic Toolkit and its comprehensive suite of digital forensics solutions, please visit FTK Forensics Toolkit – Digital Forensics Software Tools.

About Exterro, Inc.

Exterro empowers organizations and law enforcement agencies to achieve better legal, regulatory and investigation outcomes, save money, and minimize the impact of threats by addressing data risk. Its data risk management software is the only comprehensive platform that combines data discovery, automation, workflow optimization, and responsible AI to provide insight into and control over the complex interconnections of privacy and data governance, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, and compliance. Thousands of teams around the world in corporations, law firms, managed services providers, and government and law enforcement agencies trust Exterro to manage their risks and drive successful outcomes at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.exterro.com

About the Globee Awards

The Globee Awards were formed to honor organizations of all types and sizes from around the world for their achievements in various business and technology-related categories. The awards were created to provide a platform for recognizing and promoting excellence in industries and sectors that are shaping the future of business. For more information on the Globee Awards, visit https://globeeawards.com.

